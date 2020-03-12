Latest developments in coronavirus pandemic

article

LIVE BLOG- These are the latest developments on the coronavirus outbreak for Thursday, March 11, 2020:

12:27 PM: ACC, Pac-12 have canceled basketball tournaments because of the coronavirus.

12:06 PM: Manchester City's Champions League match against Real Madrid postponed because of coronavirus.

12:01 PM: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stays at home after wife's flu-like symptoms

12:00 PM: Fabio Wajngarten, a senior Brazilian official who met with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago just days ago, has tested positive for coronavirus.

11:49 AM: The Big Ten has canceled the 2020 Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis due to coronavirus. Big Ten cancels tournament in Indianapolis due to coronavirus

11:26 AM: MLS is the second major North American sports league to suspend its season due to coronavirus. MLS suspending season for 30 days due to COVID-19 concerns

10:59 AM: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday NBA star Donavan Mitchell is second player with coronavirus

10:07 AM: Ireland is closing all schools and cultural institutions until March 29, in a major escalation of its response to the new coronavirus. Ireland closing all schools amid coronavirus outbreak

9:50 AM: Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus.Congress shutting down US Capitol to public until April 1

9:44 AM: The S&P 500 dropped about 7% within the first few minutes of Thursday's trading, steep enough to trigger an automatic halt to trading on the NYSE. Trading halted on Wall Street amid market plunge

9:07 AM: Princess Cruises says that they will halt operations on all their ships for two months due to the coronavirus. Princess Cruises will stop all operations for 2 months

8:45 AM: Two public schools in the Bronx will be closed for an initial 24-hour period beginning Thursday after a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. 2 Bronx schools closed after student's self-confirmed case of COVID-19

7:35 AM: New York City has 62 coronavirus cases as of Thursday morning, up from 53 the night before, announced Mayor Bill de Blasio. Cases in New York City up to 62 from 53 the previous night

7:12 AM: A passenger aboard a JetBlue flight that arrived at Palm Beach International Airport in Florida from John F. Kennedy International Airport is sick with the coronavirus, authorities said Thursday. Coronavirus patient flew aboard JetBlue flight from JFK to Palm Beach