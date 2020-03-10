Coronavirus cases in New York City growing

There are 25 coronavirus cases in New York City as of Tuesday morning according to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

An FDNY EMS worker in Brooklyn is among them, the worker's union president said. Other local health care workers also have gotten the virus: A staffer at a Brooklyn nursing home was diagnosed last week in New Jersey, where he lives part-time.

NY now has most coronavirus cases in U.S.

The news comes as New York state now has the largest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

The state’s coronavirus caseload rose Tuesday to 148 and now includes a key figure in managing busy New York City-area airports: Rick Cotton, the executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Some 6% of the New York patients are hospitalized, Cuomo said, adding that most of them have underlying medical problems. Some have needed intensive care.

Meanwhile, the governor unveiled the state's own line of hand sanitizer, to be provided to government agencies. Sanitizer has been running short in commercial markets; New York's version is being made by prison inmates.

Advertisement

DR. OZ'S CORONAVIRUS SURVIVAL PROTOCOL

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It's FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

With the Associated Press