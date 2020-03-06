Dr. Oz's coronavirus survival protocol
NEW YORK - TV host and cardiologist Dr. Mehmet Oz wants to reassure the public that while coronavirus is extraordinarily contagious, there is no reason to panic.
"The good news is that 80 percent of the people who get the coronavirus probably won't even realize they are sick or have such a mild illness that they wouldn't even think about it in the same phrase," said Dr. Oz during FOX 5 NY morning program, 'Good Day New York.'
The group of people most at risk are those over the age of 60 especially if they have a chronic illness like cardiovascular disease, problems with their lungs or compromised immune systems.
Some facts to keep in mind:
- 1 in 1,000 people die from the seasonal flu per year; that's 50,000 people a year
- With coronavirus, 2 in 1,000 (young and healthy people) will die
- No one under the age of 10 has died from coronavirus
- People 60 and over who become infected with coronavirus have a mortality rate of 4 percent. That percentage doubles every decade.
Advertisement
"That's the population we want to protect. Keep them isolated. Keep them out of crowds. Keep the arm's-length rule. No bingo in nursing homes," said Dr. Oz.
Here is Dr. Oz's coronavirus survival protocol:
LIFESTYLE:
Get enough sleep
>7 hours per night
Exercise regularly
Aim for 30 minutes every other day
Improve your air quality
Viruses dislike humid air so use humidifier
HEPA filters decrease the number of virus particles in the air
Meditate
May support immune system
HYGIENE:
Handshakes are cancelled
Handshaking transfers 10x more germs than fist bumping
Embrace the power of the good head nod
Eliminate Face Touching
Coronaviruses typically live for over a week on many surfaces
Fingers transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth dozens of times per hour
Triple your handwashing time
Only 5 percent of us wash our hands with soap and water for 20 seconds
Use hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
Disinfect surfaces
Use disinfectant sprays instead of wipes, which can spread germs from one surface to another
Let the surface remain wet for 3 minutes prior to drying
PREPARATION
Have a two-week supply of essential items, including:
Household supplies
Toilet paper, soap, detergent
Food
Try for shelf-stable pantry goods and freezer-friendly items
Medications
Prescription and O.T.C.
IMMUNITY SUPPORTS
Start Now:
Eat your fruits and vegetables
Eating leafy greens and fruits high in vitamins like citruses, blackberries, and kiwi provide your body with essential vitamins and minerals
Vitamin D3
1200 IU Daily
Get the flu shot
To avoid confusing seasonal flu with COVID-19
If You’re Sick:
Zinc
800 mg daily
Vitamin C
250 mg twice daily
Beta-Glucan
250 mg daily
Elderberry
Syrup or lozenges four times a day for 5 days
It's going to be on our planet for the foreseeable future because it is so contagious. We are going to get a vaccine. It's at least a year away. We need to buy time as individuals to give scientists and the health care system chances to make these vaccines and to help upgrade our facilities to take care of people sick with COVID-19. We can do it."
"Just because it's endemic doesn't mean we can defeat this. In our psyche, there is a deep fear about infections because historically they've been a problem. Like the bubonic plauge when a quarter of the population gets wiped out. It wasn't a good time to be alive. This isn't that virus. This is a warning virus," added Dr. Oz.