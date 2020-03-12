Bergen County schools to close amid coronavirus crisis

Public schools in Bergen County, New Jersey, will close after Friday's classes amid the novel coronavirus crisis, County Executive Jim Tedesco announced Thursday night. The schools in all 75 districts will move to an online learning environment.

The schools will remain closed for at least two weeks and then officials will reevaluate. Tedesco said some staff and teachers are expected to report to work on Monday to make preparations for the transition to distance learning.

The county has asked all private and religious schools to follow suit. More than a dozen Jewish day schools have already closed and are transitioning to a distance learning model.

With nearly a million residents, Bergen County is the state's most populous county. It has 13 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 through Thursday, according to state data.