Woman, 41, is Jersey City's first confirmed coronavirus case

A new coronavirus case was reported Friday in New Jersey, this time in Jersey City.

Test results on the 41-year-old woman from the downtown area came back positive, announced the city via Twitter, bringing the number of cases in the Garden State to 30.

The woman was tested by her physician and the results were sent to the city's Health Department Communicable Disease Reporting Surveillance System.

Seven people from Jersey City including the positive case had undergone testing over the last several weeks. All the tests except for the new case were negative, said city officials.

A follow-up test would be conducted on the positive case.

"We have been diligent in communicating only factual information over the last few weeks, and as many of you know, we have aggressively been putting in place the safeguards to protect residents with social distancing," said Kim Wallace-Scalcione, Director of Communications.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the city announced a curfew of 10 p.m. beginning this weekend at bars and nightclubs in response to the nationwide outbreak.