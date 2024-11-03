2024 election update: New poll shows Kamala Harris ahead by 3 points in Iowa | Nov. 3

In the final weekend before Election Day, a shocking new Iowa poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 3 points in the Hawkeye State.

Plus, on Saturday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise appearance on "Saturday Night Live" in the final days before the election, playing herself as the mirror-image double of Maya Rudolph’s version of her in the show's cold open.

As America prepares to pick a new president – and Tri-State residents choose how to fill out their own ballots – we dive into the latest national and local election news, polls, campaign trail stops, maps and more.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2 days from today.

A new Iowa poll shows Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 3 points.

The Des Moines Register-sponsored poll of Iowa was released Saturday, three days before the Nov. 5 election. It was done by J. Ann Selzer, the "gold standard" pollster in Iowa, according to Axios.

The poll is an outlier – an Emerson poll released Saturday showed Trump ahead by 10 points in Iowa – but it does hint that there could be some surprises come Tuesday. Selzer is known for past polls that accurately predicted Trump's 8-point lead in Iowa over Joe Biden in 2020 and his comfortable victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

One big takeaway: The poll shows Harris with a 20 percentage point lead over Trump among women, and she's cut his lead among men by half since September. Overall, the poll shifted seven points away from Trump to Harris since September.

‘Near-Tie’: Harris is up 49%-48% in the latest HarrisX/Forbes poll (Oct. 31)

Harris also leads Trump 49%-47% among likely voters in the latest Economist/YouGov survey (Oct. 30)

Vice President Kamala Harris: The Democratic nominee will campaign in Michigan.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris appears on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with Maya Rudolph, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Former President Donald Trump: The Republican nominee will stop in three eastern battleground states in the final days ahead of Election Day.

Republican candidate Donald Trump holds rally in Gastonia, United States on November 2, 2024. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

It will take 270 electoral votes to win the 2024 presidential election. Click states on this interactive map to create your own 2024 election forecast. Create a specific match-up by clicking the party and/or names near the electoral vote counter. Source: 270toWin.

Local elections spotlight

With a Senate seat up for grabs, New Yorkers will soon head to the polls to choose between incumbent Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and political newcomer Mike Sapraicone.

Gillibrand, who has represented New York since 2009, is known for her bipartisan efforts on issues such as military sexual assault and equal pay, while Sapraicone, a former NYPD officer, is focused on restoring integrity in government and addressing public safety.

With critical issues like affordability, border security, and quality of life at stake, this election could prove to be pivotal for New Yorkers as they decide who will represent them in Washington.

