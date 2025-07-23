NYC mayoral race: Who wins in a 1v1 with Mamdani?

The Brief The race for New York City's mayoral office continues to ramp up as we approach November. Though Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani leads in most polls in a four-man race, one candidate takes the lead in some one-on-one races. Both incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa have reaffirmed that they have no plans to drop out of the race.



The race for New York City's mayoral office continues to ramp up as we approach November. Assemblymember and Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, who has gone from relative unknown to Democratic nominee, is only one of four candidates still in the race.

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and incumbent Mayor Eric Adams are both running as independents, leaving Curtis Sliwa as the lone Republican in the race. Both Adams and Sliwa have reaffirmed that they will not drop out of the race, despite Cuomo's proposal for the candidates not in first and second to leave the race come September.

Jim Walden, who is also still running as an independent, is the only other candidate to agree to this proposal.

Latest polls

By the numbers:

New poll research conducted by WICK shows Mamdani as the frontrunner in a four-man mayoral race.

With a sample size of roughly 500 individuals polled, 39% said they would vote for Mamdani on election day – Cuomo comes in second with 21% of the vote, with Sliwa right behind the former governor with 18%. Adams comes in last place with 9% of the vote, leaving 13% currently undecided.

The survey also presented three different scenarios of Mamdani facing off against each of the other candidates in a one-on-one:

In a one-on-one race with Cuomo, Mamdani loses by 1%. Cuomo secures 42% of that vote, with Mamdani at 41% and 17% undecided.

In a one-on-one race with Adams, Mamdani leads by double digits with 47% of the vote – Adams takes 37%, leaving 16% undecided.

In a one-on-one race with Sliwa, Mamdani leads with 53% of the vote. Sliwa takes 35%, with only 12% undecided.

More polls

HarrisX, a market research company, has Mamdani leading the pack (26%) with Cuomo and Sliwa in close second (23%) and third (22%), followed by Adams (13%) in its poll.

Data for Progress, a left-wing think tank, conducted a survey of 756 voters which shows Mamdani in the lead (40%) followed by Cuomo (24%), Adams (15%) and Sliwa (14%).

Slingshot Strategies, a political consulting firm, has Mamdani ahead (35%) followed by Cuomo (25%), Sliwa (14%) and Adams (11%) in a poll of 1,036 registered NYC voters.

American Pulse, a market research company, surveyed 568 likely NYC voters - 35.2% would voter for Mamdani, followed by 29% for Cuomo, 16.1% for Sliwa and 13.8% for Adams.

Watch interviews with each candidate

Dig deeper:

Here's what candidates had to say about their platforms on Good Day New York and Politics Unusual:

Zohran Mamdani

Mayor Eric Adams

Andrew Cuomo

Curtis Sliwa