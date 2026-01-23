Heavy snow and sleet for NYC this weekend; 10 to 14 inches of snow this Sunday

The Brief The New York City area could see anywhere from 10 to 14 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency for their respective states. Snow will begin late Saturday night, becoming widespread by early Sunday morning, according to FOX Weather.



The New York City area could see anywhere from 10 to 14 inches of snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

What we know:

The NWS says the storm could deliver dry and powdery snow from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

Snow potential. (FOX Weather)

The governors of New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency for their respective states.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city is still waiting to make a final decision on whether schools will operate in person or remotely, adding that New Yorkers will be informed by noon Sunday.

He apologized to students and families, saying the choice would be between in-person and remote learning, not a traditional snow day, reaffirming remarks he made earlier in the day.

He also urged New Yorkers to stay indoors during the storm, joking that they should "watch the worst reality TV you can find," and avoid going out in dangerous conditions.

Timeline:

Snow will begin late Saturday night, becoming widespread by early Sunday morning, according to FOX Weather.

As the sun rises Sunday morning, snow will likely be falling from northern Virginia all the way up into the New York Tri-State area. Forecasters say snow will intensify through the day Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall likely from Sunday morning into early Sunday evening.

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches across portions of southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Snowfall rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times Sunday, increasing the risk of rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Along coastal areas, snow could briefly mix with sleet Sunday evening, which may limit accumulations there. Higher totals are expected farther inland.

How much snow will NJ get this weekend?

The National Weather Service’s latest storm total snow forecast shows widespread snowfall amounts ranging from 8 to 18 inches across New Jersey, with the highest totals expected farther north and lower amounts closer to the coast.

While exact totals are still uncertain, computer forecast guidance shows high confidence for widespread accumulating snow across the state. Based on current projections:

Much of central and northern New Jersey could see 8 to 12 inches or more of snow.

Some areas could exceed a foot of snow if the storm strengthens offshore and tracks farther north.

Portions of southern New Jersey may also see significant snow, though totals there depend more on how much mixing occurs.

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for New York City.

A winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Winter watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."

Forecasters say the storm should start winding down Monday from west to east, but snow and ice could linger as freezing cold temperatures lock in winter conditions across the region.

A deep freeze will follow, with dangerous wind chills possible into the middle of next week.

Why are meteorologists watching the polar vortex?

Meteorologists are watching an upcoming polar vortex, a large area of low pressure and cold air that typically remains over the Arctic.

When the polar vortex weakens or shifts, it can allow Arctic air to move farther south, increasing the chances of prolonged cold and snow across parts of the United States.

