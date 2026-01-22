Winter storm watch issued for parts of NJ: Latest storm forecast, weekend timeline

The Brief A major winter storm could bring significant snowfall to New Jersey late Saturday through Monday. Forecasters say parts of the state could see more than a foot of snow if the storm tracks farther north. Winter storm watches are already in effect for much of New Jersey.



Forecasters are closely monitoring a major winter storm expected to impact the Northeast this weekend, with New Jersey potentially facing its most significant snowfall in years depending on the storm’s final track.

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, a winter storm watch is in effect for much of New Jersey from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

Forecasters say heavy snow and significant accumulations are likely, though some areas could see periods of sleet or freezing rain mixed in, especially on Sunday.

Travel could become very difficult, and hazardous conditions may impact the Monday morning commute.

How much snow will NJ get this weekend?

By the numbers:

While exact totals are still uncertain, computer forecast guidance shows high confidence for widespread accumulating snow across the state. Based on current projections:

Much of central and northern New Jersey could see 8 to 12 inches or more of snow.

Some areas could exceed a foot of snow if the storm strengthens offshore and tracks farther north.

Portions of southern New Jersey may also see significant snow, though totals there depend more on how much mixing occurs.

FOX Weather analysis shows growing confidence that New Jersey could be within the core of heavier snowfall as the storm reaches the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

Why snowfall totals are still uncertain

What we don't know:

Forecasters say the biggest remaining question is how far north the storm tracks as it moves up the East Coast.

A slightly more northern path would allow colder air to remain locked in place, increasing snow totals across New Jersey. A more southern track would still bring snow but could introduce more sleet or freezing rain, limiting accumulation in some areas.

Even small shifts in the storm’s path could lead to big differences in snowfall totals across the state.

What time will snow start on Sunday?

Timeline:

Snow is expected to begin late Saturday night, becoming heavier at times on Sunday before tapering off Monday.

Behind the storm, a blast of Arctic air linked to the polar vortex is expected to move in, potentially refreezing untreated roads and prolonging travel impacts.

What's next:

Forecasters urge residents to monitor updated forecasts closely as confidence in snowfall totals improves.

Winter storm watches may be upgraded to warnings as the storm approaches and details become clearer.

