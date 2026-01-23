NJ winter storm forecast: Up to 18 inches of snow possible this weekend

The Brief A major winter storm is expected to hit New Jersey from Saturday night through Monday. Forecasters say widespread snowfall totals of 8–18 inches are likely, with higher amounts farther north. Dangerous cold and possible mixing with sleet or freezing rain could worsen travel and power outage risks.



Forecasters are warning New Jersey residents to prepare for a major winter storm that could bring significant snow, dangerous travel and prolonged cold, with impacts beginning Saturday night and lasting into Monday.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday. (FOX Weather)

When is the winter storm coming?

What we know:

According to the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, confidence continues to increase that a significant winter storm will impact all of New Jersey late Saturday through early Monday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect statewide from 7 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday, with significant snowfall accumulations expected across the state, along with some sleet and freezing rain.

How much snow are we getting Sunday?

The National Weather Service’s latest storm total snow forecast shows widespread snowfall amounts ranging from 8 to 18 inches across New Jersey, with the highest totals expected farther north and lower amounts closer to the coast.

Forecasters note that snow totals may trend closer to 12 inches rather than 18 inches in some areas due to periods of mixing with sleet or freezing rain, particularly along and south of the I-95 corridor.

Where impacts could be worst

The greatest impacts are expected across much of northern and central New Jersey, where colder air is more likely to support heavier snow.

Farther south and closer to the coast, including parts of southern New Jersey, lower snowfall totals are possible as sleet or freezing rain mixes in, which could still create hazardous travel and increase the risk of power outages.

Ice, power outages and travel concerns

Forecasters say the threat has increased for potentially significant ice accumulations, especially along the I-95 corridor and nearby areas, where freezing rain could damage trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service warns that heavy snow and ice accumulation could make travel dangerous or impossible, with widespread road closures and major delays likely on interstates and primary highways.

Dangerous cold follows the storm

In addition to snow and ice, New Jersey will face a prolonged stretch of dangerous cold beginning tonight and continuing through next week.

Wind chills in the single digits or below zero are expected for several consecutive nights, increasing the risk of hypothermia and frostbite and placing added strain on infrastructure and utilities.

Snow and ice-covered surfaces are expected to be slow to melt, raising concerns about lingering black ice even after the storm ends.

A driver navigates a snowy road in Southeast Michigan on Feb. 15, 2021.

What's next:

The National Weather Service plans to issue additional briefings later today as the storm approaches. Forecasters say watches may be upgraded to warnings as confidence in snowfall totals and impacts continues to increase.

Residents are urged to monitor forecasts closely, limit travel during the storm, and prepare for possible power outages and prolonged disruptions.

