Winter storm watch for NYC: See latest snow timeline, predictions, updates from officials

The Brief A winter storm watch is in effect for the entire Tri-State Area, with heavy snow and dangerous cold expected late Saturday night through Monday. Forecasters say the storm could bring significant snowfall, with the heaviest snow likely Sunday into Sunday night and travel impacts possible. City and state officials are set to brief the public Friday morning, as families watch for updates on schools and potential disruptions.



A winter storm watch remains in effect for New York City as forecasters warn a powerful system could bring heavy snow, hazardous travel and prolonged frigid temperatures from late Saturday night into Monday.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday. (FOX Weather)

On Friday morning, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says the storm could deliver 8 to 18 inches of snow, with locally higher amounts possible, particularly away from the coast.

Officials are urging residents to prepare now as confidence grows in a high-impact winter event.

Snow potential. (FOX Weather)

Mamdani said the city is still waiting to make a final decision on whether schools will operate in person or remotely, adding that New Yorkers will be informed by noon Sunday.

NEW YORK CITY - DECEMBER 27: Children and adults sled in the snow in Brooklyn after an overnight storm on December 27, 2025 in New York City. The New York City metro area received over 4 inches of snow, the first time the city has recorded over 4 inc Expand

He apologized to students and families, saying the choice would be between in-person and remote learning, not a traditional snow day, reaffirming remarks he made earlier in the day.

He also urged New Yorkers to stay indoors during the storm, joking that they should "watch the worst reality TV you can find," and avoid going out in dangerous conditions.

Timeline:

Snow is expected to begin late Saturday night, becoming widespread by early Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service and FOX Weather.

As the sun rises Sunday morning, snow will likely be falling from northern Virginia all the way up into the New York Tri-State area. Forecasters say snow will intensify through the day Sunday, with the heaviest snowfall likely from Sunday morning into early Sunday evening.

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service forecasts total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches across portions of southeast New York, northeast New Jersey and southern Connecticut.

Snowfall rates could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times Sunday, increasing the risk of rapidly deteriorating road conditions.

Along coastal areas, snow could briefly mix with sleet Sunday evening, which may limit accumulations there. Higher totals are expected farther inland.

How much snow will NJ get this weekend?

The National Weather Service’s latest storm total snow forecast shows widespread snowfall amounts ranging from 8 to 18 inches across New Jersey, with the highest totals expected farther north and lower amounts closer to the coast.

While exact totals are still uncertain, computer forecast guidance shows high confidence for widespread accumulating snow across the state. Based on current projections:

Much of central and northern New Jersey could see 8 to 12 inches or more of snow.

Some areas could exceed a foot of snow if the storm strengthens offshore and tracks farther north.

Portions of southern New Jersey may also see significant snow, though totals there depend more on how much mixing occurs.

This graphic displays the set up of the major winter storm forecast to dump snow along the I-95 corridor from Richmond to Boston. Uncertainty still remains as to how when and how the brewing area of low pressure will develop. (FOX Weather) ( )

Winter Storm Watches are now posted from Washington, D.C., through New York City and into Boston, with forecasters saying they are likely to be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories as the storm draws closer.

"Technically this may not be a blizzard," FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods said, noting that blizzard criteria require sustained winds of 35 mph with near-zero visibility for three hours. "But there will probably be points in time where blizzard-like conditions happen across parts of the tri-state."

File Photo.

The NWS warns that roads — especially bridges and overpasses — could become slick and dangerous, with visibility dropping below a quarter mile in blowing and falling snow.

Forecasters say the storm should begin to wind down Monday from west to east, but snow and ice could linger as extremely cold temperatures lock in winter conditions across the region.

A deep freeze is expected to follow, with temperatures remaining well below freezing and dangerous wind chills possible into the middle of next week.

Why are meteorologists watching the polar vortex?

Meteorologists are also watching the polar vortex, a large area of low pressure and cold air that typically remains over the Arctic.

Several key questions remain as millions of Americans are threatened by winter weather this weekend. (FOX Weather) ( )

When the polar vortex weakens or shifts, it can allow Arctic air to move farther south, increasing the chances of prolonged cold and snow across parts of the United States.

Latest airport disruptions as of 7am. (FOX Weather)

The storm is expected to impact the vast majority of air travel across the area. Travel experts advised people flying this weekend to get ahead of the storm.

The New York City tri-state area could see over a foot of snow for the first time since 2021, when over 17 inches were recorded.

Holiday travelers wait to board New Jersey Transit (NJT) trains at Penn Station in New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2013. Heavy rain will fall today from Atlanta to Boston while sleet and snow are forecast farther to the west as the heaviest tr Expand

New Jersey Transit, Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road in the northeast advised customers they would share live updates on train departures and any delays.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ - FEBRUARY 26: An NJ Transit Midtown Direct train travels slowly into the station February 26, 2010 in Maplewood, New Jersey. Over a foot of powdery, drifting snow fell overnight, closing area schools and delaying commuter trains. (Phot Expand

"We are closely monitoring the path of the next winter storm," a statement from Amtrak Northeast reads. "Depending on the path of the storm, service adjustments may be necessary."

