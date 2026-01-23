Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Warren County, Sussex County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Eastern Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County

Hochul declares state of emergency due to NY winter storm

By and
Published  January 23, 2026 9:11am EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency for New York

Gov. Hochul declares state of emergency for New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a State of Emergency throughout New York due to the incoming winter storm. 

The Brief

    • Gov. Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday morning.
    • A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts.
    • The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency due to the incoming winter storm.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday.(FOX Weather)

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday. (FOX Weather)

What is a state of emergency?

Dig deeper:

A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts.

  • Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage—Download Now.

The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.

What the declaration actually does

When a state of emergency is declared, it allows state officials to coordinate and deploy resources more quickly.

This can include activating emergency operations centers, positioning snowplows and road crews, coordinating state police and transportation agencies and preparing shelters or warming centers if needed.

The declaration can also help position a state to request federal assistance if conditions worsen and exceed state and local capabilities.

What it doesn’t automatically do

A state of emergency does not automatically mean people are required to stay home. According to emergency management officials, the declaration alone does not:

  • Ban travel or close roads
  • Shut down schools or businesses
  • Impose curfews or restrict movement

Those actions require separate, specific orders, which are typically announced if conditions become dangerous.

How residents should think about it

What you can do:

Emergency management officials say a state of emergency is best viewed as a government readiness tool, not a sign of panic.

For residents, it’s a signal to stay informed, follow weather forecasts, heed travel advisories and prepare for possible disruptions, especially as winter storms can evolve quickly.

Stay ahead of the snow with FOX 5’s expert meteorologists, streaming LIVE on FOX LOCAL. We’re streaming nonstop coverage with the newest forecasts, snow potential, and preparation tips—before the storm and all weekend long. Download FOX LOCAL for 24/7 weather coverage on your smart TV and mobile devices.

The Source

    • This article includes information from the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management website.
Severe WeatherWeatherNew YorkNews