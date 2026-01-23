The Brief Gov. Hochul declared a state of emergency on Friday morning. A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts. The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has declared a state of emergency due to the incoming winter storm.

This graphic displays the future radar and pressure for the winter storm charging east through Monday. (FOX Weather)

What is a state of emergency?

A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts.

The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.

What the declaration actually does

When a state of emergency is declared, it allows state officials to coordinate and deploy resources more quickly.

This can include activating emergency operations centers, positioning snowplows and road crews, coordinating state police and transportation agencies and preparing shelters or warming centers if needed.

The declaration can also help position a state to request federal assistance if conditions worsen and exceed state and local capabilities.

What it doesn’t automatically do

A state of emergency does not automatically mean people are required to stay home. According to emergency management officials, the declaration alone does not:

Ban travel or close roads

Shut down schools or businesses

Impose curfews or restrict movement

Those actions require separate, specific orders, which are typically announced if conditions become dangerous.

How residents should think about it

What you can do:

Emergency management officials say a state of emergency is best viewed as a government readiness tool, not a sign of panic.

For residents, it’s a signal to stay informed, follow weather forecasts, heed travel advisories and prepare for possible disruptions, especially as winter storms can evolve quickly.

