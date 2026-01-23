Mamdani says NYC schools won’t have snow day despite storm

The Brief A winter storm expected this weekend could bring heavy snow to NYC, with impacts possibly lingering into Monday. City officials say schools are expected to be open in some form, with a final decision on in-person or remote learning coming by noon Sunday. Parts of the NYC school calendar already limit attendance Monday, which could influence how the city responds if snow lingers.



As a winter storm is expected to impact the Tri-State Area, including New York City, this weekend, many New Yorkers are wondering how heavy snow could affect the start of the school week.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and city officials provided an update on the city’s plan for students as officials continue to monitor the forecast

What we know:

Mamdani said the city is still waiting to make a final decision on whether schools will operate in person or remotely, adding that New Yorkers will be informed by noon Sunday. He apologized to students and families, saying the choice would be between in-person and remote learning, not a traditional snow day, reaffirming remarks he made earlier in the day.

He also urged New Yorkers to stay indoors during the storm, joking that they should "watch the worst reality TV you can find," and avoid going out in dangerous conditions.

When asked how the city would prevent technical issues if thousands of students log on at once — referencing a previous system crash — Mamdani and the schools chancellor said officials have stress-tested the system, including a trial with 1,000 students logging in simultaneously, to help avoid similar problems.

Latest:

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Friday ahead of a briefing on the expected extreme weather, a move that allows the state to mobilize resources and could influence school operations if conditions worsen.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says the storm could deliver 8 to 18 inches of snow, with lingering impacts into the workweek.

With the storm expected to peak Sunday, attention is turning to whether New York City public schools will hold classes Monday.

Mamdani says 'no' to snow day

What they're saying:

Mayor Mamdani said Friday in an interview on NY1, that schools are expected to be open in some form, either in person or through remote learning, depending on how conditions develop. City officials plan to make a final decision by noon Sunday, he said.

"It will not be a normal snow day," Mamdani said.

Dig deeper:

According to the NYC school calendar, Monday is a Professional Development Day, meaning students at high schools and schools serving only grades 6 through 12 are not scheduled to attend. All other students are currently scheduled to be in school.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether that was a factor in the mayor's decision.

What's next:

City officials say they will continue to monitor the forecast and road conditions as the storm approaches.

That distinction could factor into any systemwide decision if snow or icy conditions linger into Monday.