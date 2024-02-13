Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

NYC public schools remote learning experiencing tech issues during snow storm

By
Published 
Updated 10:56AM
New York City Schools
FOX 5 New York

NYC schools experience remote learning issues

NYC public school students cannot access remote learning systems Tuesday as schools are closed for the winter snow storm.

NEW YORK - NYC public school students cannot access some remote learning systems Tuesday as schools closed for the winter snow storm.

Ahead of the storm, NYC public schools shifted to remote learning for the day, but are experiencing technical issues with services that require IBM authentication to login.  When teachers tried to take attendance Tuesday morning, they received an IBM alert saying that their request could not be processed.

Screenshot shows the "request cannot be processed at this time" message shown to users trying to login to some of the NYC public schools remote learning services.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams told Good Day New York Tuesday that the reason for keeping school in session was to "to keep pace," with the 180 school days needed by law. 

Mayor Adams opts for remote learning

Mayor Adams and Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch joins Good Day NY live.

Adams said, "This is the right thing to do and this is a great teaching moment for our children," noting that the days of staying home and making snowmen were over. 

In a post on X, NYC Public Schools said that students were experiencing problems with services that require IBM authentication to login. 

"Just call a Snow Day!" one X user wrote. 

Adams said earlier Tuesday that because of the remote learning system, students and teachers would be able to have a remote instructional day and at the same time keep the pace of the success they've had.