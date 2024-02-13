NYC snow storm intensifying: What to expect, how much will fall

Watch live NYC snow storm coverage above on Good Day New York and updates from FOX 5 NY.

A major winter storm is intensifying across the Tri-State area, as a heavy snow band is currently dumping 1-2+ inches per hour across the NYC area, disrupting travel along the Interstate 95 corridor.

JUMP TO: LIVE RADAR l SCHOOL CLOSINGS l TRAVEL l TIMELINE l MTA SCHEDULE l TOTALS

The snow is falling quickly, and FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said now until around noon will be the most intense part of the storm. Despite the speed at which the storm enters and exits the region, the snow will come down fast and furious in many areas. Visibility will also be limited to under a half-mile in the heaviest snow bands.

Woods is still predicting metro and suburban NY, NJ and CT will likely see 6 to 8+ inches of snow.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning covers the entire region, stretching from Long Island, through northern New Jersey and up the Hudson Valley.

Officials are warning drivers to stay off the roads. Flights are being canceled and communities are bracing for power outages. As of Monday evening, 24% of flights scheduled to travel in or out of LaGuardia Airport had been canceled before the storm.

Winter weather alerts in effect in the Northeast and New England. (FOX Weather)

Also, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said all New York City Public Schools would move to remote learning on Tuesday.

Here's the live updates you need to know about Tuesday's storm:

NY roads closed

Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NY.

NJ roads closed

Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NJ.

CT roads closed

Click HERE to track road closures in real time on CTroads.

NYC train delays

Click HERE to track train delays.

Through 1 p.m.

The entire area should see snow during this time. Temperatures will remain in the low-30s during snowfall.

Snow will fall fastest during commuting hours, at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Expect 20 to 25 mph winds, with gusts up to 40 in the city and on Long Island.

"We're strongly encouraging New Yorkers, if you don't have to go out, stay home," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Monday.

Around 1 p.m., the system is expected to move almost entirely out of the area. By Wednesday afternoon, conditions will calm from west to east. Temperatures will reach the mid-30s.

6 p.m.

The Winter Storm Warning ends.

The MTA announced normal service on bus, subways and the Long Island Railroad for Tuesday, but a slightly modified schedule for Metro-North.

According to FOX 5 NY meteorologist Mike Woods' forecast, most of the Tri-State area will see 6-8+ inches of snow.

Northeast snowfall forecast from Monday into Tuesday, Feb. 12-13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

Areas of central and southern New Jersey will see 3-5+ inches.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The threat of 4 inches of snow. (FOX Weather)

Click HERE to find out how much snow your area has recorded so far, according to the National Weather Service.

New York storm warning today

A Winter Storm Warning was issued for New York City, which is the first time since Jan. 2022 the Big Apple has seen that type of winter weather alert.

Current advisories.

The snow, combined with wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, could cause some power outages.

Potential wind gusts on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (FOX Weather)

A Coastal Flood warning was issued for southern Nassau County and a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for much of the rest of New York City, Long Island, southern Connecticut and eastern New Jersey.

Mid-winter weather outlook: ‘6 more weeks’ of winter

FOX 5 NY’s Nick Gregory said the NYC area has the potential for at least another 15 inches, according to his mid-winter forecast.

Only one or two decent storms will help us reach this projected total, and Nick forecasts that February will provide the perfect conditions for winter storm development.

The U.S. is experiencing a strong El Niño, meaning the Tri-State is more likely to see warmer-than-average temperatures and wetter-than-average precipitation.

As we move forward, strong El Niño conditions will continue, meaning February will feature the same type of weather we've seen: above-average temperatures and borderline rain-snow events.

"I think winter will be prolonged here, and I do think that we'll probably have a good surge of cold weather coming in the middle part of February, [creating the potential for a snow storm or two," Nick said.