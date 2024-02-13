How much snow fell today? Totals so far for NYC area
NEW YORK - The New York City area is expected to see several inches of snow during a major winter storm that will impact parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.
Most parts of the Tri-State area could see up to 8 inches of snow, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods. A Winter Storm Warning currently covers the entire region. Multiple schools across the region are closed.
Snowfall forecast
Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded so far, according to the National Weather Service.
NY snow totals
Manhattan
- Central Park: 1.2 in.
Orange County
- Port Jervis: 8.5 in.
- Middletown: 7.0 in.
- Highland Mills: 6.2 in.
- Monroe: 5.7 in.
- West Point: 5.1 in.
- Goshen: 5.0 in.
Queens County
- La Guardia: 0.6 in.
- JFK: 0.4 in.
Suffolk County
- Upton: 0.3 in.
- Islip Airport: 0.1 in.
Westchester County
- Peekskill: 4.2 in.
NJ snow totals
Sussex County
- Sparta: 5.6 in.
- Wantage Twp.: 4.0 in.
Union County
- Newark Airport: 1.4 in.
- Westfield: 0.7 in.
Warren County
- Hackettstown: 2.2 in
CT snow totals
Fairfield County
- Bethel: 4.8 in.
- Danbury: 3.0 in.
- Bridgeport: 2.6 in.
New London County
- Niantic: 0.5 in.