Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

How much snow fell today? Totals so far for NYC area

Updated 7:57AM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

Snow storm begins in NYC

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods shows us where the storm is headed as NYC braces for heavy snow.

NEW YORK - The New York City area is expected to see several inches of snow during a major winter storm that will impact parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.

JUMP TO: NY SNOW TOTALS | NJ SNOW TOTALS | CT SNOW TOTALS

Most parts of the Tri-State area could see up to 8 inches of snow, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods. A Winter Storm Warning currently covers the entire region. Multiple schools across the region are closed.

Snowfall forecast

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded so far, according to the National Weather Service.

NY snow totals

Manhattan

  • Central Park: 1.2 in.

Orange County

  • Port Jervis: 8.5 in.
  • Middletown: 7.0 in.
  • Highland Mills: 6.2 in.
  • Monroe: 5.7 in.
  • West Point: 5.1 in.
  • Goshen: 5.0 in.

Queens County

  • La Guardia: 0.6 in.
  • JFK: 0.4 in.

Suffolk County

  • Upton: 0.3 in.
  • Islip Airport: 0.1 in.

Westchester County

  • Peekskill: 4.2 in.

NJ snow totals

Sussex County

  • Sparta: 5.6 in.
  • Wantage Twp.: 4.0 in.

Union County

  • Newark Airport: 1.4 in.
  • Westfield: 0.7 in.

Warren County

  • Hackettstown: 2.2 in

CT snow totals

Fairfield County

  • Bethel: 4.8 in.
  • Danbury: 3.0 in.
  • Bridgeport: 2.6 in.

New London County

  • Niantic: 0.5 in.