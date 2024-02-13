How much snow fell today? Totals so far for NYC area

The New York City area is expected to see several inches of snow during a major winter storm that will impact parts of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down to find snow totals in your community.

Most parts of the Tri-State area could see up to 8 inches of snow, according to FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods. A Winter Storm Warning currently covers the entire region. Multiple schools across the region are closed.

Snowfall forecast

Check below to find out how much snow your area recorded so far, according to the National Weather Service.

Manhattan

Central Park: 1.2 in.

Orange County

Port Jervis: 8.5 in.

Middletown: 7.0 in.

Highland Mills: 6.2 in.

Monroe: 5.7 in.

West Point: 5.1 in.

Goshen: 5.0 in.

Queens County

La Guardia: 0.6 in.

JFK: 0.4 in.

Suffolk County

Upton: 0.3 in.

Islip Airport: 0.1 in.

Westchester County

Peekskill: 4.2 in.

Sussex County

Sparta: 5.6 in.

Wantage Twp.: 4.0 in.

Union County

Newark Airport: 1.4 in.

Westfield: 0.7 in.

Warren County

Hackettstown: 2.2 in

Fairfield County

Bethel: 4.8 in.

Danbury: 3.0 in.

Bridgeport: 2.6 in.

New London County