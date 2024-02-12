NYC snow storm: MTA updates, flight delays, travel advisories for Tuesday

A major storm is set to hit the NYC area on Tuesday with several inches of snow possible, making for a messy morning commute and possibly causing flight delays/cancelations at NYC area airports.

Several flights at LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport could be delayed or canceled in response to the incoming storm. NYC already announced changes to alternate side parking rules.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday morning's commute, whether you're traveling on the ground or by air.

The incoming winter storm is expected to disrupt travel along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The bulk of the heavy snow will occur just as the Tuesday morning commute gets underway, making for treacherous travel on major roads and highways in the region.

"It really dumps out the snow during the commute for you tomorrow, so it's the Tuesday morning, trying to get around thing that's going to be difficult, if not impossible. This heavy snow does come together," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

The FOX Forecast Center said snowfall rates could approach 1 to 3 inches per hour during that time. With snowfall rates that high, it will quickly accumulate on roads, only adding to the dangerous driving conditions.

Visibility will also be limited to under a half-mile in the heaviest snow bands.

Snow will continue throughout the day Tuesday and will likely begin to pull away from the region during the evening commute.

New York City alternate side parking will be suspended Tuesday due to "winter storm operations," according to the NYC Mayor's Office.

Meanwhile, parking meters will remain in effect.

The MTA announced normal service on bus, subways and the Long Island Railroad for Tuesday, but a slightly modified schedule for Metro-North.

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

Newark Airport status

JFK Airport status

Track road closures

NY roads closed

Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NY.

NJ roads closed

Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NJ.

CT roads closed