Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Southern Nassau County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Union County

NYC snow storm: MTA updates, flight delays, travel advisories for Tuesday

Updated 3:56PM
Winter Weather
FOX 5 NY

How much snow will your area see?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has your forecast.

NEW YORK - A major storm is set to hit the NYC area on Tuesday with several inches of snow possible, making for a messy morning commute and possibly causing flight delays/cancelations at NYC area airports.

Several flights at LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport could be delayed or canceled in response to the incoming storm. NYC already announced changes to alternate side parking rules.

MORE: How much snow has to fall for the subway to shut down?

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday morning's commute, whether you're traveling on the ground or by air.

Timeline: Hour-by-hour look at tomorrow's commute

The incoming winter storm is expected to disrupt travel along the Interstate 95 corridor.

The bulk of the heavy snow will occur just as the Tuesday morning commute gets underway, making for treacherous travel on major roads and highways in the region.

"It really dumps out the snow during the commute for you tomorrow, so it's the Tuesday morning, trying to get around thing that's going to be difficult, if not impossible. This heavy snow does come together," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

The FOX Forecast Center said snowfall rates could approach 1 to 3 inches per hour during that time. With snowfall rates that high, it will quickly accumulate on roads, only adding to the dangerous driving conditions.

Winter storm NYC: How much snow will NY, NJ, CT see? Timing out your Tuesday morning commute

Winter storm warnings and watches are in place across the NYC region, as a major storm is set to slam the Tri-State area with up to 10 inches of snow possible.

Visibility will also be limited to under a half-mile in the heaviest snow bands.

Snow will continue throughout the day Tuesday and will likely begin to pull away from the region during the evening commute.

Will NYC alternate side parking be in effect?

New York City alternate side parking will be suspended Tuesday due to "winter storm operations," according to the NYC Mayor's Office.

Meanwhile, parking meters will remain in effect.

For updates, click HERE.

MTA snow storm prep, delays

MTA update on winter storm preparations

MTA officials provided an update on winter storm preparations for Tuesday.

The MTA announced normal service on bus, subways and the Long Island Railroad for Tuesday, but a slightly modified schedule for Metro-North.

Will there be delays or cancelations at NJ, NY airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status 

  • For more information from the FAA, click HERE.

Newark Airport status

  • For more information from the FAA, click HERE.

JFK Airport status

  • For more information from the FAA, click HERE.

Track road closures

NY roads closed

  • Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NY.

NJ roads closed

  • Click HERE to track road closures in real time on 511NJ.

CT roads closed