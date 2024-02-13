Are schools closed today? Tracking closings, delays in NYC area
NEW YORK CITY - Dozens of schools across the NYC area are closed or delayed Tuesday as a major winter storm pounds areas across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down for the full list of school closures.
JUMP TO: NEW YORK | NEW JERSEY | CONNECTICUT
This includes New York City public schools, which moved to remote learning.
"Safety is of the utmost importance. If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow for additional travel time," NYC Public Schools said in a tweet.
NY school closings, delays
- New York City Public Schools: Closed (Remote Learning)
- Baldwin School District: Closed
- Bellmore-Merrick Central Hs District: Closed
- Brewster School District: Closed
- Byram Hills School District: Closed
- Cold Spring Harbor School Dist.: Closed
- Ctr. For Disabilities/ Hicksville: Closed
- Deer Park School District: Closed
- East Islip School District: Closed
- Ellenville School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Freeport School District: Closed
- Great Neck School District: Closed
- Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: Closed
- Harborfields School District: Closed
- Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: Closed
- Huntington School District: Closed
- Island Park School District: Closed
- Island Trees School District: Closed
- Islip School District: Closed
- L.I. School For The Gifted: Closed
- Liberty Central School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Locust Valley School District: Closed
- Lynbrook School District: Closed
- Malverne School District: Closed
- Manhasset School District: Closed
- Marlboro Central School District: Closed
- Mattituck Jr/Sr High School: Closed
- Mineola School District: Closed
- Nassau Boces: Closed
- New Paltz School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Newburgh City School District: Closed
- North Shore School District: Closed
- Northport-East Northport School District: Closed
- Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed
- Pearl River School District: Closed
- Port Chester School District: Closed
- Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed
- Riverhead School District: Closed
- Rockville Centre School District: Closed
- Tarrytown School District: Closed
- Valhalla School District: Closed
- Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed
- West Hempstead School District: Closed
- White Plains City School District: Closed
NJ school closings, delays
- Abundant Life Academy: Closed
- Bergen Co. Special Services: Closed
- Bergen Co. Technical Schools: Closed
- Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed
- Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed
- Cliffside Park School District: Closed
- David Gregory School: Closed
- Dumont School District: Closed
- Elizabeth School District: Closed
- Englewood City School Dist.: Closed
- Englewood Cliffs: Closed
- Essex Co. Vocational School Dist.: Closed
- Fair Lawn Schools: Closed
- Freehold Borough School District: Closed
- Hackensack School District: Closed
- Hoboken School District: Closed
- Jefferson Township School Dist.: Closed
- Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed
- Linden School District: Closed
- Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed
- Midland Park Borough Sch. Dist.: Closed
- Monmouth Co. Voc. School District: Closed
- Montclair Child Devel. Ctr.: Closed
- Montclair School District: Closed
- Morris Co. Voc. School District: Closed
- Mount Carmel Guild Academy: Closed
- Newark Public Schools: Closed
- Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed
- Passaic City School District: Closed
- Pequannack Township School District: Closed
- Philips Academy: Closed
- Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
- Riverdale Public Elementary: Closed
- Roselle Park School District: Closed
- Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Closed
- Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90 Minute Delay
- South Plainfield School Dist.: Closed
- Springfield Township School District: Closed
- St. Peters School: Closed
- Teaneck School District: Closed
- Tewksbury Township School District: 2 Hour Delay
- The Phoenix Center: Closed
- The Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed
- Totowa School District: Closed
- Wallington School District: Closed
- Washington Elem. Little Ferry: Closed
- Watchung Borough School District: 2 Hour Delay
- Watchung Hills Regional High School: 2 Hour Delay
- West New York Public Schools: Closed
CT school closings, delays
- Bridgeport Board Of Education: Closed
- Shelton School District: Closed
