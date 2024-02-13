Are schools closed today? Tracking closings, delays in NYC area

Dozens of schools across the NYC area are closed or delayed Tuesday as a major winter storm pounds areas across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Scroll down for the full list of school closures.

This includes New York City public schools, which moved to remote learning.

"Safety is of the utmost importance. If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow for additional travel time," NYC Public Schools said in a tweet.

New York City Public Schools: Closed (Remote Learning)

Baldwin School District: Closed

Bellmore-Merrick Central Hs District: Closed

Brewster School District: Closed

Byram Hills School District: Closed

Cold Spring Harbor School Dist.: Closed

Ctr. For Disabilities/ Hicksville: Closed

Deer Park School District: Closed

East Islip School District: Closed

Ellenville School District: 2 Hour Delay

Freeport School District: Closed

Great Neck School District: Closed

Half Hollow Hills School Dist.: Closed

Harborfields School District: Closed

Haverstraw-Stony Point School District: Closed

Huntington School District: Closed

Island Park School District: Closed

Island Trees School District: Closed

Islip School District: Closed

L.I. School For The Gifted: Closed

Liberty Central School District: 2 Hour Delay

Locust Valley School District: Closed

Lynbrook School District: Closed

Malverne School District: Closed

Manhasset School District: Closed

Marlboro Central School District: Closed

Mattituck Jr/Sr High School: Closed

Mineola School District: Closed

Nassau Boces: Closed

New Paltz School District: 2 Hour Delay

Newburgh City School District: Closed

North Shore School District: Closed

Northport-East Northport School District: Closed

Oyster Bay-East Norwich School Dist.: Closed

Pearl River School District: Closed

Port Chester School District: Closed

Poughkeepsie City School District: Closed

Riverhead School District: Closed

Rockville Centre School District: Closed

Tarrytown School District: Closed

Valhalla School District: Closed

Valley Stream Public Schools: Closed

West Hempstead School District: Closed

White Plains City School District: Closed

Abundant Life Academy: Closed

Bergen Co. Special Services: Closed

Bergen Co. Technical Schools: Closed

Bergenfield Elementary School: Closed

Bergenfield High & Middle School: Closed

Cliffside Park School District: Closed

David Gregory School: Closed

Dumont School District: Closed

Elizabeth School District: Closed

Englewood City School Dist.: Closed

Englewood Cliffs: Closed

Essex Co. Vocational School Dist.: Closed

Fair Lawn Schools: Closed

Freehold Borough School District: Closed

Hackensack School District: Closed

Hoboken School District: Closed

Jefferson Township School Dist.: Closed

Kinnelon Borough School Dist.: Closed

Linden School District: Closed

Memorial Day Nursery-Paterson: Closed

Midland Park Borough Sch. Dist.: Closed

Monmouth Co. Voc. School District: Closed

Montclair Child Devel. Ctr.: Closed

Montclair School District: Closed

Morris Co. Voc. School District: Closed

Mount Carmel Guild Academy: Closed

Newark Public Schools: Closed

Parisian Beauty Academy: Closed

Passaic City School District: Closed

Pequannack Township School District: Closed

Philips Academy: Closed

Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed

Riverdale Public Elementary: Closed

Roselle Park School District: Closed

Scotch Plains-Fanwood School District: Closed

Somerset Co. Educational Svcs. Comm. Sch. Dist.: 90 Minute Delay

South Plainfield School Dist.: Closed

Springfield Township School District: Closed

St. Peters School: Closed

Teaneck School District: Closed

Tewksbury Township School District: 2 Hour Delay

The Phoenix Center: Closed

The Queen City Academy Charter School: Closed

Totowa School District: Closed

Wallington School District: Closed

Washington Elem. Little Ferry: Closed

Watchung Borough School District: 2 Hour Delay

Watchung Hills Regional High School: 2 Hour Delay

West New York Public Schools: Closed

Bridgeport Board Of Education: Closed

Shelton School District: Closed

