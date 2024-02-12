School closings tomorrow: NYC public schools remote as snow storm approaches

New York City public schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday due to the incoming snow storm, Mayor Eric Adams tweeted.

Winter storm warnings and watches are in place across the NYC region, as a major storm is set to slam the Tri-State area with up to 10 inches of snow possible. While the exact track of the storm remains unknown, one thing is for certain: Tuesday morning's commute will be very messy and difficult.

New York City Public Schools: Remote learning

