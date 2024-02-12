School closings tomorrow: NYC public schools remote as snow storm approaches

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Morris County, Somerset County, Warren County
Coastal Flood Warning
from MON 8:00 AM EST until WED 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Northern Westchester County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 6:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Union County

NYC weather: How much snow will NY, NJ, CT see?

Up to 10 inches of snow is possible across the NYC region -- and winter storm warnings and watches are in place -- as a major storm is set to slam the Tri-State area. FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods has your forecast.

NEW YORK CITY - New York City public schools will move to remote learning on Tuesday due to the incoming snow storm, Mayor Eric Adams tweeted.

Winter storm warnings and watches are in place across the NYC region, as a major storm is set to slam the Tri-State area with up to 10 inches of snow possible. While the exact track of the storm remains unknown, one thing is for certain: Tuesday morning's commute will be very messy and difficult.

New York School Closings

  • New York City Public Schools: Remote learning

New Jersey School Closings

Connecticut School Closings

Track school closings, delays and early dismissals as they are announced below:


