Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Warren County, Sussex County
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Eastern Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County

Winter storm warning issued for NYC

By and
Published  January 23, 2026 1:50pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for New York City.
    • A winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring.
    • According to the NWS, as hazardous weather approaches an area, watches will be upgraded to warnings if necessary.

NEW YORK - The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for New York City.

What is a winter storm warning? 

A winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Winter watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use." 

According to the NWS, as hazardous weather approaches an area, watches will be upgraded to warnings if necessary.

Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible. 

