Sherrill declares state of emergency for NJ over winter storm

The Brief Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency throughout New Jersey due to the incoming winter storm. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of New Jersey earlier today.



What is a state of emergency?

What we know:

A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts.

The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.

Winter storm warning for NJ

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for parts of New Jersey earlier today.