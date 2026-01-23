Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Warren County, Sussex County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Somerset County, Morris County, Western Monmouth County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Mercer County, Eastern Monmouth County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Western Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Eastern Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Sullivan County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until MON 6:00 PM EST, Southern Westchester County, Southern Queens County, Northern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County, New York County (Manhattan), Kings County (Brooklyn), Putnam County, Northern Queens County, Southeast Suffolk County, Bronx County, Orange County, Southern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Northeast Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Northern Westchester County, Western Union County, Eastern Union County, Western Essex County, Hudson County, Eastern Passaic County, Western Passaic County, Western Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Bergen County

Sherrill declares state of emergency for NJ over winter storm

By
Published  January 23, 2026 3:44pm EST
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY
Winter storm warning for NYC | Snow latest

Winter storm warning for NYC | Snow latest

FOX 5 NY's Liv Johnson and Meredith Gorman have the latest on the incoming winter storm.

The Brief

    • Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency throughout New Jersey due to the incoming winter storm.
    • The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of New Jersey earlier today.

NEW JERSEY - Gov. Mikie Sherrill has declared a state of emergency throughout New Jersey due to the incoming winter storm.

  • Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage — Download Now.

What is a state of emergency?

What we know:

A state of emergency is a formal declaration by a governor that conditions are severe enough to require state-level coordination and resources to support local response efforts.

When will snow be the heaviest in New York City?

When will snow be the heaviest in New York City?

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods joins Dan Bowens for the latest on this weekend's snowstorm in New York City.

The declaration allows state agencies to work together to prevent or reduce damage, hardship and threats to public safety during events such as winter storms.

Winter storm warning for NJ

Local perspective:

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter storm warning for parts of New Jersey earlier today.

The Source: This article includes information from New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

Severe WeatherNew Jersey