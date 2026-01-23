The Brief The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of the Garden State. On a basic level, a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Winter watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."



The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for parts of New Jersey.

What is a winter storm warning?

On a basic level, a winter storm warning means that hazardous weather is either imminent or occurring. Winter watches encourage preparation, while warnings mean "put that preparation to use."

According to the NWS, as hazardous weather approaches an area, watches will be upgraded to warnings if necessary.

Warnings also indicate that the weather conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will either be difficult or impossible.

