More snow expected in New York area

A winter weather system that is moving into the New York metropolitan area Monday night into Tuesday is expected to drop a few inches of snow on the already snow-covered ground. This snowfall is expected to be modest compared to the snowstorm that hit the area last week.

New York City could see up to an inch of snow accumulation. But areas north and west of the city could get up to 6 inches, according to forecasts. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday, for several counties in northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeast New York.

"Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute and possibly the evening commute," NWS said in its advisory. "Slow down and use caution while traveling."

Although New York City isn't expected to get a lot of snow, the Sanitation Department issued a Winter Operations Advisory for Tuesday starting at 5 a.m. and is preparing to deploy snow plows and salt spreaders.

"The Department is coordinating with other City agencies on snow clearing protocol in accordance with each agency's written snow plan," the Sanitation Department said in its advisory. "All relevant city agencies have been notified and the Department will continue to monitor forecasts as the snow event approaches."

Advertisement

New York state agencies are getting ready to respond to the storm. Some parts of the Hudson Valley and higher areas in the Capital Region could see up to half a foot of snow, so the governor is asking people to prepare for potentially dangerous road conditions.

NJ police chief helps save woman and toddler from icy Passaic River

"More snow is on the way, and while it won't be as large as the storms that hit New York last week, it will certainly create some dangerous travel conditions for commuters," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We have some of the nation's best road crews and emergency responders here in New York and they will get the job done — they just need the room to work."

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. iOS from Apple App Store or Android from Google Play Store

SEE MORE WEATHER RESOURCES

FOLLOW THE FOX 5 WEATHER TEAM ON TWITTER