Winter Storm Watch in for potential heavy snow in parts of NJ

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night for portions of central and northern New Jersey.

A storm could dump 7" of snow and winds could gust as high as 50 mph from the storm, creating significant blowing and drifting snow across Middlesex, Monmouth, Mercer, and Ocean counties.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening commute in those areas.

Snow will develop west to east Sunday morning and last through late Monday or early Tuesday.

A period of wintry mix or rain could occur Sunday night and Monday morning before turning back to snow mid-day on Monday.

The highest snow totals and snowfall rates are most likely to occur late Monday.

The storm's impact on New York City was not clear yet by Friday.

The National Weather Service said there was the potential for the coastal storm to bring 6 or more inches of snow to the area late Sunday night into Tuesday but cautioned that there remained a fair amount of uncertainty

with the track and timing to be specific with details.

FOX 5 Chief Meteorologist Nick Gregory said the storm will intensify as it moves south and east of the tri-state area. With very cold air in place ahead of the storm, the threat exists for heavy snow to occur in some areas.

He says because there is still some uncertainty as to the ultimate track of the storm it will have a big effect on where exactly the heavy snowfall occurs.

The track will determine if any rain mixes along the coast, more particularly eastern Long Island and central and south Jersey Shore.

