NJ issues vehicle travel restrictions ahead of winter storm

New Jersey is urging residents to stay off the roads ahead of the major winter storm expected to hit the region Monday.

With the storm expected to dump as much as two feet of snow in some areas, the New Jersey Department of Transportation has issued a commercial vehicle travel restriction on several of the state's Interstate highways, beginning at noon on Sunday.

The restrictions are being coordinated with neighboring states, and all motorists are being strongly encouraged to stay off the roads, particularly on Sunday night and Monday as the storm moves into the area.

The restrictions will be in place for the length of the following highways in both directions:

I-76, from the Walt Whitman Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to NJ Route 42

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138•I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

I-295, from the Delaware Memorial Bridge to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)

I-676, from the Benjamin Franklin Bridge (Pennsylvania border) to I-76

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

The commercial vehicle travel restrictions apply to:

All tractor-trailers (exceptions as listed in the Administrative Order)

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

The restriction does not apply to:

The New Jersey Turnpike

The Garden State Parkway

The Atlantic City Expressway

Trucks that are already in New Jersey when the restrictions go into place are being encouraged to pull off the road into truck stops to wait out the storm and should not park on the shoulders of the road.

"NJDOT’s first priority is ensuring public safety," the department said in a statement. "The storm is expected to intensify Sunday evening through Monday, making it challenging for plow crews to keep pace with the storm. The Department is fully activated with more than 3,000 plows and salt spreaders ready to clear state highways."

"In order for NJDOT and our regional and local transportation partners to safely and efficiently clear roadways of snow and ice, motorists need to Clear the Roads so We Can Clear the Roads," they added.

Residents and motorists are being asked to avoid driving unless they are essential employees needed for emergency response. If you do not have to be on the roads during the storm, residents are being advised to stay home and if they must drive, to do so carefully.

"If you see crews on the roads, please stay back and do not pass them. They are clearing the roadways for your safety," the department said.

If you have to drive, the NJDOT is advising motorists to:

Leave early and allow extra time

Make sure your vehicle is fully fueled

SLOW DOWN, and obey posted speed limits

Leave a safe following distance between vehicles

Use caution on bridges and ramps

Always STAY CLEAR of plowing and spreading trucks. If they are behind you, let them pass

DO NOT pass between trucks that are in a plow formation

If you are driving and road conditions deteriorate, PULL OFF somewhere safe and wait it out

Be patient and use caution

Keep an emergency kit in your car with a cell phone charger, water, snacks and other items. See the NJ Office of Emergency Management's website for more information

For real-time travel information, motorists are being encouraged to check the NJDOT's traffic information website.