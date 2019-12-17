Experts probe the constant earthquakes in Puerto Rico
More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico's southern region since Dec. 28, more than two dozen of them magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the USGS.
Puerto Rico isn't prepared for big earthquakes, experts warn
A flurry of earthquakes in southwest Puerto Rico has many accusing the government of being caught unaware despite the island being located in a seismic zone.
Luis Miranda is the founding partner of the Mirram Group, a political and government affairs firm. He talks about the dire situation facing Puerto Rico in the wake of a series of earthquakes.
Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa raises money to help those affected by earthquakes in Puerto Rico
Correa, a native of Puerto Rico, is raising money through his nonprofit, the Correa Family Foundation. As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the foundation has raised $12,403 of the $20,000 goal.
Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off quake-stunned Puerto Rico
A magnitude 6.0 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage where recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.
5.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Puerto Rico, USGS says
A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico, just south of Indios on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Puerto Rico government overwhelmed in aftermath of earthquake
Puerto Rico's government says it is overwhelmed in the aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, severely damaged infrastructure in the southwest coast, knocked out power to a million people, and sent thousands seeking shelter.
Biggest quake in century leaves hundreds of Puerto Ricans homeless
Cars, cots and plastic chairs became temporary beds for hundreds of families who lost their homes in southwest Puerto Rico as a flurry of earthquakes struck the island, one of them the strongest in a century.
Florida first responders deployed to Puerto Rico to provide recovery assistance
A FEMA Florida task force of 45 people is heading to Puerto Rico to help after two devastating earthquakes jolted the island this week.
Deadly quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. They are the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.
Earthquake jolts Puerto Rico
A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday morning, the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.
