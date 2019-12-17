Crisis in Puerto Rico
Crisis in Puerto Rico

Luis Miranda is the founding partner of the Mirram Group, a political and government affairs firm. He talks about the dire situation facing Puerto Rico in the wake of a series of earthquakes.

Puerto Rico government overwhelmed in aftermath of earthquake

Puerto Rico's government says it is overwhelmed in the aftermath of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, severely damaged infrastructure in the southwest coast, knocked out power to a million people, and sent thousands seeking shelter.

Deadly quake strikes Puerto Rico amid heavy seismic activity

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico before dawn on Tuesday, and was followed three hours later by an aftershock measuring 6.0. They are the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.

Earthquake jolts Puerto Rico

A 5.7-magnitude quake jolted Puerto Ricans out of their beds Monday morning, the strongest quake yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

Puerto Rico to approve cockfighting

Puerto Rico will defy the U.S. government and approve a law to keep cockfighting alive in a bid to protect a 400-year-old tradition practiced across the island despite a federal ban that goes into effect this week, officials told The Associated Press on Tuesday night.