Tropical Storm Fiona targets Puerto Rico, other islands

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, and Anguilla were also covered by the warning. Saba and St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, Guadeloupe, St. Barthelemy, and St. Martin also have the warning.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 MPH.

Tropical Storm Fiona was forecast to move across the Caribbean's easternmost islands Friday night before slowing to a spot just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday and Sunday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Friday's forecast increased the estimated rainfall totals for the affected islands, to as much as a foot in places across eastern and southern Puerto Rico and 16 inches in the eastern Dominican Republic.

That much rain may cause flash floods and mudslides in higher terrain, with coastal flooding and life-threatening surf possible as Fiona's winds blow ashore, the center said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.