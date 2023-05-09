2 NYU students killed in Puerto Rico shooting; suspect in custody: report

Two New York University students were killed in a shooting while on vacation in Puerto Rico, according to a local paper there.

It started Saturday night as a dispute between a woman suspect and others escalated.

According to sources, the woman began firing a pistol on the sidewalk, and people inside a business began to return fire. The two students were caught in the crossfire, sources say. They were not the intended targets.

Moments before the shooting. (Puerto Rico police)

The woman wanted in connection with the shooting reportedly turned herself in. It's unclear what charges she may face.

Franco Medina Angulo and Sergio Palomino Ruiz, both 28, have been identified as the victims. They had been celebrating a friend's birthday just outside the nightclub.

Both were pursing their master’s at the Stern School of Business. The university described them as "beloved members of their community."

A Gofundme page has been set up to help the victim's families.