Hurricane Fiona forms in the Atlantic as Puerto Rico braces for impact

Hurricane Fiona formed in the Atlantic Sunday morning as a category 1 storm as Puerto Rico braces for impact, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters have the storm making landfall late Sunday, with the biggest threats to the island being flash flooding and mudslides. In the latest track, Fiona is expected to strengthen to a category 3 storm by Wednesday morning.

The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with one death reported in the French territory of Guadeloupe.

As the system heads west-northwest, now the big question is whether it will come toward Florida.

WHERE IS HURRICANE FIONA LOCATED?

In an update on Sunday, the NHC tracked Fiona about 50 miles south of Ponce Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and moving west-northwest at 8 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to begin later Sunday and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico this morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico this afternoon or evening," the NHC said. "Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday."

Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of Puerto Rico and Sunday and portions of the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Tropical storm conditions are happening across the British Virgin Islands and will reach the Dominican Republic later Sunday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas

WHAT IS HURRICANE FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

"It is expected to make landfall as a hurricane later today and bring winds and torrential rain to the island," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette. From there, our FOX MODEL shows the system moving off of the island by late Sunday evening, and then pass just to the north of the Dominican Republic.

While there is a lot of uncertainty with Fiona, Cassette said for now, there is no immediate threat to the U.S.

"It will make a north turn and avoid Florida. Florida is well to the west. It is not expected to have any impacts there," Cassette said. "The next island up would be the Bermuda island that should be watching where this storm is heading."

While there are no direct impacts to the U.S., there will be an increased surf. Rip current risk will be elevated and there will be a higher surf along the east coast of Florida.

You can depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team when it comes to tracking the tropics. Our FOX MODEL updates through the day and as those updates come in, we will share the latest with you!