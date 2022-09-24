Expand / Collapse search

New York, New Jersey State Police land in Puerto Rico to assist with Fiona recovery

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Devastating images from Puerto Rico after hurricane

Captain Carlos Benitez of Puerto Rico Heli Tours shares some video he captured after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the island.

A contingent of New York and New Jersey State Police members landed in Puerto Rico on Saturday to assist with recovery efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

69 New Jersey State Troopers and a contingent of New York State Troopers will participate in a mission primarily focusing on humanitarian aid.

Credit: New Jersey State Police

Half of Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after the hurricane struck — including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived.

Many on the U.S. territory are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing for the ouster of the island's private electricity transmission and distribution company.

NY charities sending supplies to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona

Hurricane Fiona may have passed Puerto Rico, but the rebuilding process goes on in its aftermath. One local group is stepping in to help aid the storm's victims.

Fuel disruptions are worsening the situation, forcing grocery stores, gas stations, and other businesses to close and leaving apartment buildings in the dark because there is no diesel for generators.

Many are questioning why it is taking so long to restore power since Fiona was a Category 1 storm that did not affect the entire island, and whose rain — not wind — inflicted the greatest damage.

"It’s not normal," said Marcel Castro-Sitiriche, an electrical engineering professor at the University of Puerto Rico in Mayaguez. "They have not given a convincing explanation of what the problem is."

The storm, which has transformed into a post-tropical cyclone, slammed into the Canadian Maritimes on Saturday afternoon, damaging homes with strong winds and rain.

With the Associated Press.