Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico secretly marry

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico have revealed they married each other.

Miss Argentina Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020 Fabiola Valentín, 22, met during the 2020 Miss Grand International competition.

The beauty queens confirmed their marriage in a joint Instagram post.

They wrote: "After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day. 28/10/22

"Congratulations," Abena Akuaba, who won Miss Grand International 2020, posted. "MGI brought together a beautiful union."

Argentina legalized same-sex marriage in 2010, and Puerto Rico made it legal in 2015.