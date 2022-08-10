K2 in Pakistan polluted with 'rotting food and human waste' left by climbers, foundation says
The foundation of elite mountain climber Nirmal Purja has announced it is bringing a team to Pakistan's K2 next year to clean up "rotting food and human waste" that is "frozen into the ice and leaching into the groundwater."
Hard clam population rebounds in Long Island's Shinnecock Bay
The hard clam population in Shinnecock Bay collapsed in the 1970s and was believed to be irrecoverable. Yet a decade-long effort by researchers has yielded some stunning results and findings.
'Zombie ice' in Greenland will raise global sea level 10 inches, study says
Zombie or doomed ice is ice that is still attached to thicker areas of ice, but is no longer getting fed by those larger glaciers.
Now is prime time for toxic algae blooms that can sicken people, kill pets
Over 2,300 lakes and rivers across the contiguous U.S. are hosts to blue-green algae blooms.
EPA to designate two 'forever chemicals' as hazardous substances
'Forever chemicals' have been phased out by U.S. manufacturers, but they remain in the environment because they don't degrade over time.
Melting ice uncovers Viking Age artifacts as climate change creates ‘boon’ for archaeologists
"Most of the artifacts that melt out are extremely well-preserved. It's like they are frozen in time."
Fleet of hydrogen passenger trains debuts in Germany
A fleet of hydrogen-powered passenger trains is replacing diesel trains that previously operated on nonelectrified tracks in Germany. The trains use hydrogen fuel cells to generate electricity, saving about 420,000 gallons of diesel fuel a year.
Boy, 8 years old, discovers giant shark tooth in South Carolina: 'Find of a lifetime'
An outdoorsy eight-year-old found a fossilized shark tooth from a long-extinct species while he was on a family vacation in South Carolina earlier this month of August 2022.
Kardashians, Sylvester Stallone among celebrities accused of wasting water amid drought
The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District has sent warning notices to more than 2,000 of its customers - including a few celebrities - who have exceeded their monthly water budgets.
Children living near fracking sites have higher rate of cancer, Yale study finds
Researchers looked at nearly 2,500 Pennsylvania children, 405 of whom were diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), which is the most common type of pediatric cancer.
Rockland County declarers water emergency, restricts usage
Among the restrictions, wter will not be served in restaurants unless the patron requests it and lawns can only be watered twice a week, only on certain days at certain times.
Great white shark encounters are increasing due to climate change
Scientists say that rising water temperatures due to climate change are allowing juvenile sharks to expand their territory.
Millions more Americans will broil in extreme heat by 2053, study finds
Roughly 8 million Americans are expected to experience a heat index within the "Extreme Danger" category this year. Researchers said that by 2053, that number is expected to increase to 107 million.
Drought-stricken Arizona to get less Colorado River water
Lake Mead is currently less than a quarter full and the seven states overall that depend on its water missed a federal deadline to announce proposals on plans cut additional water next year.
What's in the Inflation Reduction Act? Health care, climate change goals become law
President Joe Biden arrived at the White House promising to “build back” America, and now he has signed into law legislation with a slimmer version of that idea.
Inflation Reduction Act: Biden signs massive climate and health care bill
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill, which includes the most substantial federal investment in history to fight climate change.
Many in US doubt their own impact on climate, AP-NORC poll finds
Only about half of Americans polled say their actions have an effect on climate change, compared with two-thirds in 2019. Some noted how it's a lower priority compared with other issues like inflation and food and drug costs.
‘A good sign’: 1st sea turtle nest spotted on Mississippi beach in 4 years
After destructive hurricanes, an oil spill, and other traumatic events, it appears sea turtles are coming back to the Mississippi coast.
Climate change: New Jersey isn't ready, official says
New Jersey is not ready for the worsening effects of climate change and rising seas, says the state's top environmental official.
Melting ice is likely causing Earth to spin faster; Here’s why that’s a problem for timekeepers
The retired Naval Observatory director of time explains why timekeepers around the world are still trying to figure out how to incorporate the increasing speed recorded over the past five years.