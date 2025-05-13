Most New Yorkers think littering is a problem, but many still do it: Report

The Brief According to a new survey, 83% of New Yorkers say littering is a problem, but 38% admit they don’t always dispose of trash properly, and only 29% say they’ve never littered. The survey by the Sanitation Foundation says many people who litter say they did it due to a lack of trash cans nearby, being in a hurry or that the item was very small. Solutions suggested by residents include more trash cans, stricter enforcement, and public education campaigns.



A new survey finds that while most New Yorkers say they care about litter and take pride in their city, a significant number still admit to tossing trash improperly.

The data comes from a March 2025 survey of over 1,000 city residents conducted by the non-profit Sanitation Foundation.

What we know:

While more than 4 out of 5 New Yorkers believe littering is a major or moderate problem in the city, 38% of city residents admitted that they don't always dispose of trash properly when out in public, according to the survey. Only 29% of people said they've never littered at all.

Plastic bottles and cans clogging up storm drain, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

According to the survey, most New Yorkers fall into three behavioral groups:

Chronic litterers (14%), who rarely dispose of trash properly.

Occasional litterers (24%), who usually do.

Non-litterers (62%), who say they always use trash bins.

By the numbers:

83% say littering is a problem.

67% of New Yorkers have taken some action to combat litter.

41% have picked up trash they saw on the sidewalk.

30% have called out a friend or family member for littering.

16% have confronted a stranger.

14% have volunteered for a community cleanup.

9% have filed a 311 complaint.

NEW YORK, NY - April 10: ( MANDATORY CREDIT Bill Tompkins/Getty Images ) Don't Litter signage on April 10th, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images) Expand

The top reasons people gave for littering were:

No trash can nearby (40% among occasional litterers)

Being in a hurry (37% among occasional and chronic litterers)

Item was very small (35% among occasional litterers)

What they're saying:

When asked to explain why people litter, people's most common reasons were:

"Just being lazy" (66%)

"Don’t respect our community" (60%)

"Don’t understand the impact" (51%)

Garbage piled up in front of Newspaper stands at bus stop, Manhattan, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Despite these strong opinions, most residents said no single group is solely to blame for NYC’s litter problem. Still, teens (37%), dog walkers (26%), tourists (25%), and partygoers (24%) were frequently named.

Local perspective:

The Bronx and Queens reportedly had the highest percentages of chronic litterers and residents who consider littering a serious issue. By contrast, Staten Island and Manhattan had the lowest reported rates of littering.

Age also played a role. Older adults (45+) were more likely to take personal responsibility, pick up trash, and avoid littering entirely. Parents and dog owners skewed toward occasional littering but were also more likely to take action, such as calling someone out or joining a cleanup.

What you can do:

The report suggests several strategies for curbing litter, including:

Adding more public trash cans, especially in the outer boroughs

Using fines, cameras and other enforcement tools to stop littering

Offering incentives for recycling

Launching educational campaigns, including social media outreach, TikTok videos and PSAs featuring local celebrities

Encouraging neighborhood cleanups and school-based programs