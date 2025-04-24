NYC air quality today: Live map as NJ wildfire smoke reaches Tri-State

The Brief An air quality advisory is in effect Thursday for NYC and Long Island due to smoke from a New Jersey wildfire. Fine particulate matter is expected to reach levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart conditions. Health officials advise limiting outdoor activity and avoiding indoor pollutants like candles or incense while conditions remain elevated.



Smoke from a wildfire burning in New Jersey is drifting into New York City, prompting state officials to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for Thursday.

Why is the air quality unhealthy today?

What we know:

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as well as the State Department of Health, issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for fine particulate matter from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday.

The advisory covers the New York City Metro area, including all five boroughs, Westchester and Rockland counties, as well as Long Island (Nassau and Suffolk counties).

The expected pollutant of concern is fine particulate matter (PM 2.5), with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels forecast to reach between 101 and 150. That range is considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups," including children, older adults, and people with asthma or heart conditions.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality in the New York City area. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

What they're saying:

"DEC and DOH issue Air Quality Health Advisories when pollution levels are expected to exceed an AQI value of 100," the agencies stated. "A higher AQI value indicates a greater health concern."

Wildfire smoke contains fine particles that can cause eye, nose and throat irritation, as well as shortness of breath, coughing and more severe complications for those with preexisting respiratory or heart issues.

Officials are advising those in at-risk groups to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity while conditions persist.

The backstory:

As of Thursday morning, the wildfire in Ocean County had burned through approximately 15,000 acres. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the fire was 50% contained. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

New Jersey wildfire map

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area.

The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

What's the weather for today?

Winds are expected to push smoke northward toward New York City and surrounding areas, prompting the air quality advisory.

Why you should care:

While the health risk to the general public remains low, sensitive individuals may experience adverse health effects from elevated PM 2.5 levels.

PM 2.5 refers to fine particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter – small enough to penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream. The particles are commonly produced by combustion, including vehicle exhaust, fires and industrial sources.

What you can do:

To reduce exposure, health officials recommend staying indoors when possible, especially in areas where air quality readings are high. Reducing indoor sources of fine particles – such as smoking, candles, and incense – can also help.

DEC recommends avoiding outdoor burning and reminds New Yorkers that open burning is banned across the state except for small, controlled fires like campfires or ceremonial fires. The statewide burn ban remains in effect through May 14.

Residents can:

Check the latest air quality updates on the DEC’s website.

Sign up for air quality alerts via DEC Delivers.

Call the toll-free air quality hotline at 1-800-535-1345.

2023: Canadian wildfire smoke pours into Northeast

Back in June 2023, winds blew smoke from unchecked Canadian wildfires into the region, which led the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an Air Quality Health Advisory for all five boroughs.

According to IQAir.com, New York City had the world's worst air quality of any major city in the world back on June 7, 2023, with an AQI rating over 350, more than twice as high as Dubai.