NJ wildfire in Ocean County burns nearly 9K acres; update expected at 11 a.m.

The Brief A wildfire burning in Ocean County, NJ has consumed nearly 9,000 acres and forced thousands of people to evacuate. As of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's last update, the wildfire was only 10% contained. The parkway was closed in both directions between exits 63 and 80, but has since reopened.



A fast-moving wildfire burning in Ocean County, New Jersey has consumed nearly 9,000 acres and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

NJ WILDFIRE UPDATE: ROADS AFFECTED l GSP TRAFFIC l MAP l AIR QUALITY

The Jones Road Wildfire sparked on Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township and quickly began to grow in size.

***WATCH: Officials will hold an 11 a.m. press conference on the latest wildfire updates. You can watch it in the YouTube player below.

NJ Forest Fire Service

What we know:

As of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's (NJFFS) last update on Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., the wildfire had consumed 8,500 acres and was only 10% contained. Around 1,320 structures were threatened, and about 3,000 residents were evacuated.

As of this morning, evacuation orders have been lifted in Lacey Township and Ocean Township. There have been no specific reports of damage so far, but the NJFFS said damage assessments were underway.

Why you should care:

Multiple shelters were established for those fleeing the flames. Roads affected include:

Rt. 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Rt. 72 and the Garden State Parkway.

Bryant Road is closed between Wells Mills Road (Rt. 532) and Rt. 539.

Jones Road is closed between Rt. 532 and Bryant Road.

Garden State Parkway is closed between Barnegat Road and Lacey Road.

Closures on Rt. 9 from Lakeside Drive to Rt. 532 (both directions).

Closures on secondary and tertiary roadways.

The Garden State Parkway was closed in both directions between exits 63 and 80, but has since reopened Wednesday morning.

Click HERE to open the embedded map in your browser.

On Tuesday, dark smoke and ash were observed blowing across the parkway in surrounding Ocean County communities to the north and east, including Toms River, and closer to the beach in Seaside Heights.

Forest Fire Service fire engines, bulldozers and ground crews, as well as numerous local fire, rescue, county and state agencies were called in to help extinguish the wildfire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the wildfire was unknown at the time.

Drought levels in Ocean County are abnormally dry to moderate, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but have been worsening over the past week. Nearly 80% of the Garden State is facing some level of drought.

JCPL outage map

As of Wednesday morning, Jersey Central Power and Light reports that over 25,000 customers are without power. Officials say power was preemptively shut off to prevent further risk from arcing lines.

Oyster Creek power plant

The status of the grid near the Oyster Creek nuclear facility is currently unknown.

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area.

The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

FOX Weather updates