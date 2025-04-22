Massive Ocean County, NJ wildfire forces evacuations, threatens thousands of structures

A fast-moving wildfire in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County, New Jersey, has burned 3,200 acres, forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, caused power outages, and shut down major roadways.

What we know:

The fire, being referred to as the Jones Wildfire, was first reported by the New Jersey Forest Fire Service around 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday. As of 10 p.m., officials said the blaze was 5% contained.

Officials say the blaze, located about 80 miles south of New York City, began as a brush fire earlier in the day and rapidly spread across the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area.

The fire is threatening 1,320 structures, and 3,000 residents have been evacuated. No injuries have been reported so far.

Evacuations and shelters:

Officials in Ocean Township and Lacey Township have issued multiple evacuation orders:

Ocean Township: Wells Mills Road residents between Bryant Road and the Garden State Parkway must evacuate.

Lacey Township: Evacuation orders have been issued for the Pheasant Run Community, areas near Beach Boulevard, and surrounding streets including Clune Park, South River Drive, Sandy Hook Drive, and Orlando Drive.

Barnegat Township: A voluntary evacuation order is in place for Pheasant Run Barnegat. Officials say there is no immediate threat, but residents should be prepared in case conditions change.

Shelter locations:

Waretown United Methodist Church, Bryant Road, Waretown

Southern Regional High School, open to evacuees and their pets

Emergency shelters have been opened at high schools in Manahawkin and Manchester Township.

Road closures:

Multiple road closures have been ordered in response to firefighting efforts. These include:

Garden State Parkway, both directions, from Exit 69 in Waretown

Route 532 (Wells Mills Road) between Route 72 and the Garden State Parkway

Bryant Road between Route 532 and Route 539

Jones Road between Route 532 and Bryant Road

The northbound entrance to the Parkway is also closed in Barnegat Township. The highway is additionally closed between Lacey Township and Barnegat Township, and northbound from Stafford Township.

The cause of the wildfire is still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.