NJ power outage tracker: Live wildfire updates, map

Evacuation orders have since been lifted, though thousands remain without power, following a wildfire that started on Tuesday in Ocean County, New Jersey.

JCP&L outages

Why you should care:

As of Wednesday at 10 a.m., Jersey Central Power and Light was reporting over 25,000 customers without power. The company cut power at the request of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service (NJFFS) and the wildfire’s command post on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, power was preemptively shut off to prevent further risk from arcing lines. Follow the company's latest updates on X.

NJ Forest Fire Service: Latest updates

What we know:

As of the New Jersey Forest Fire Service's (NJFFS) last update on Wednesday, just before 11 a.m., the wildfire had consumed 11,500 acres and was 30% contained. Around 20 structures were threatened.

Evacuation orders were lifted in Lacey Township and Ocean Township.

NJ wildfire map

AirNow has an interactive Fire and Smoke Map for updates on blazes in your area.

The National Interagency Fire Center has also partnered with NASA to provide real-time interactive fire maps.

Air quality near me

This map from AirNow.gov shows the current air quality. Click HERE if you're having trouble viewing the embedded map.

FOX Weather updates