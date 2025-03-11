New York's worst air quality in 2024 was not in NYC: See the data

article

A recent report on air quality ranks cities that are the most polluted in the U.S. and multiple locations in New York made the list.

Data released by IQAir , an air technology organization in Switzerland, reveals that locales in the state of New York had poor air quality.

The annual report from IQAir , ranks these areas based on the annual average of air pollutants per cubic meter of air in 2024. This report is part of a broader study assessing air quality issues worldwide.

This study also looked closely at fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, one of the smallest and most dangerous pollutants.

According to IQAir, the World Health Organization's air quality standards recommend that the annual average concentrations of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

Which locations in New York had the worst air quality?

The most polluted areas in New York had air quality that exceeded the suggested PM2.5 levels.

Glen Falls, New York (Warren County/PM2.5 level of 8) Saratoga Springs, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.9) Oakwood (Staten Island, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.7) New York City (PM2.5 level of 7.5) Penn Yann (Yates County, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.5) Albion (Orleans County, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.4) Horseheads (Chemung County, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.4) Cheektowaga (Erie County, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.2) Putnam Lake (Putnam County, New York/PM2.5 level of 7.2) Uniondale (Nassau County, New York on Long Island/PM2.5 level of 7.2)

How is data collected for the report?

The IQAir report ranked the world’s most polluted countries, territories, and regions in 2024 by gathering data from more than 40,000 air quality monitoring stations across 8,954 locations in 138 countries, territories, and regions, which were analyzed by IQAir’s air quality scientists.