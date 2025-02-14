The Brief Select Starbucks locations in 14 states have stopped using plastic cold drink cups, switching to compostable fiber-based alternatives. The change is due to local regulations and Starbucks’ sustainability efforts. Customers in cities with compostable cups will see an opaque, fiber-based design instead of the usual clear plastic. Starbucks is also piloting reusable cup programs and other waste-reduction initiatives.



Depending on where you live, you might notice a change when you order your usual iced coffee or Frappuccino at Starbucks: no more plastic cups. Instead, some customers are being handed an opaque, fiber-based cup that feels noticeably different from the typical clear plastic one.

The change isn’t company-wide—yet. Beginning on Feb. 11, Starbucks has rolled out these compostable cold cups in select stores across 14 state. The switch aligns with local regulations in certain cities and Starbucks’ long-term sustainability goals.

A Starbucks manager in Santa Monica, California, confirmed that locations there are among those making the shift, while just a few miles away in other parts of Los Angeles, customers will still receive the plastic cups they’re used to.

Why some locations are eliminating plastic cups

The backstory:

For years, Starbucks has faced growing concerns over plastic waste, particularly as cold drinks have surged in popularity. In April 2024, the company announced new cold cups made with up to 20% less plastic. However, some states and cities have implemented stricter laws on single-use plastics, pushing Starbucks to go further in certain locations.

For example, in the Bay Area, the Alameda Disposable Food Service Ware Reduction Law requires food businesses to prioritize reusable packaging. If that isn’t feasible, they must use compostable, fiber-based to-go packaging. Similar regulations have been enacted in cities like Seattle and Santa Monica, influencing Starbucks’ decision to introduce compostable cups in those markets.

The new compostable cups are made from fiber-based paperboard with a bioplastic lining, while the lids are crafted from molded fiber, Starbucks says on its website. Unlike the clear plastic cups, these are opaque and have a texture similar to the cups used for their hot drinks.

Where are compostable cups available?

By the numbers:

While Starbucks hasn’t provided an exact list of locations using compostable cups, a company spokesperson confirmed that stores in the following states are part of the transition:

California

Washington

Hawaii

Minnesota

Arizona

New Mexico

Massachusetts

Michigan

Maryland

Connecticut

Virginia

South Carolina

Colorado

Georgia

Since local regulations play a role, some stores in these states may still use plastic cups while others have moved entirely to compostable ones.

Is Starbucks getting rid of plastic cups everywhere?

What's next:

Starbucks has said it aims to make all of its packaging reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2030.

While the compostable cups are a step in that direction, the company is also testing other waste-reduction programs, such as encouraging customers to bring their own cups and piloting reusable cup programs in select cities.

For now, whether you get a plastic or compostable cup depends on where you live—but if local laws continue to push for more sustainable packaging, it’s possible more Starbucks locations could follow suit.

For customers who aren't fans of the new compostable cups or prefer to stick with plastic, Starbucks offers alternatives.

"As an alternative, customers are welcome to bring in their clean, personal reusable cup or order their beverage ‘for here’ to have their beverage served in a ceramic mug or glass," a Starbucks spokesperson said.