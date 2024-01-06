Winter storm warnings for NJ, NY as snow could blanket NYC area: LIVE updates

Winter storm warnings for parts of New Jersey and New York are in effect as the first nor'easter of 2024 is forecast to bring heavy snow and rain to the New York City area.

Current winter weather alerts in effect. (FOX Weather)

The messy mix of snow, rain and ice could create hazardous road conditions, while New York City and the coast could see flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm also raises the possibility of ending a nearly two-year drought of significant snowfall in New York City. On Saturday, the no-snow streak hit day 692.

The heaviest snowfall is expected in parts of the Hudson Valley.

Storm timeline and when we expect snow

Saturday

FOX 5 NY Meteorologist Nick Gregory said the storm will hit New York City and the surrounding suburbs around 2 p.m. Long Island could see wind gusts of up to 35-45 mph.

Snow is likely to develop around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The city and coast could see brief patches of heavy snowfall, and heavy accumulation is forecast to be steady in the interior Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey.

The snow is expected to be wet and heavy versus dry and powdery. Heavy snow and strong wind gusts may lead to downed trees and power outages.

By 10 p.m., the snow could transition to rain in the city and the coast and become lighter in intensity, according to the NWS. Road conditions are expected to be hazardous.

Sunday

North and west of the city, snow will lighten in intensity between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday, possibly transitioning into rain closer to I-95.

A coastal flood advisory will be in effect Sunday morning for Long Island and the coast surrounding the Tri-State. New York City is under a coastal flood statement. Gusty winds will linger Sunday morning in parts of New York and New Jersey.

The impacts of the nor'easter in New York City. (FOX Weather)

In NYC and the surrounding metro area, the rain could transition into light snow in the morning before ending Sunday afternoon.

Light snow accumulation is possible in New York City, but that all depends on the intensity of snowfall on Saturday and when that snow transitions to rain.

Perhaps there is even enough snow in NYC to be the city's largest snowfall in two years – though the bar is quite low.

In all regions north and west of NYC will see the most significant snowfall.

New York City faces tricky snow forecast

According to the latest forecast, temperatures along the I-95 corridor south of New York City will remain several degrees above freezing.

It is a tricky forecast for New York City as the area will be near the rain-snow line for much of the storm. While it has a chance of breaking the nearly two-year streak of no 1-inch snow days, the forecast accumulations for the nor'easter have been trending downward in the Big Apple.

People walk through the snow following a storm in Prospect Park on February 07, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Temperatures have been warmer than normal, making it hard for precipitation to fall as snow. Some storms that recently tracked through the Northeast were carrying warm air from the South and moisture that fell as rain, Chris Stachelski of the National Weather Service told the Associated Press.

El Nino effects also played a role, he said, by preventing cold air from getting into the East long enough to interact with moisture that storms are bringing, which is key for precipitation to fall as snow.

FOX Weather and the Associated Press contributed to this report.