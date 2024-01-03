Will it ever snow in NYC? Tracking New York's record-breaking snowless streak

As New York City braces for a forecasted snow storm this weekend, the city continues its recording-breaking snowless streak.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 3., it's been 689 days since the Big Apple picked up at least an inch of snow in a single calendar day. Central Park picked up 1.6 inches of snow on Feb. 13, 2022.

That's almost two years without the white stuff.

This breaks the previous streak of 383 days that ended in March 1998.

The Big Apple only saw 2.3 inches of snow over the winter of 2022 through all of 2023. That is more than a 2-foot deficit compared to the average winter season snowfall and a record for the lowest annual snowfall total.

The average date for the first snow of the season in the Northeast. (FOX Weather)

Despite the sludge and slush that accumulate on NYC streets after snow storms, kids told FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt that they're excited to see this dry spell end.

"I’m very excited. I love the snow," Charlie, age 9, told her.

"They’ve been very upset,." said Katie, a New York City mom "There’s no school to be missed. There’s no sledding to be had."

Snow covers trees, bushes, and paths at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Brooklyn, N.Y. (Courtesy of Brooklyn Botanic Garden/Rebecca Bullene)

When will it snow in New York?

Friday morning, temperatures will dip as low as the 20s in New York City, according to FOX 5 NY's Nick Gregory.

By Saturday, the area will see heavy cloud accumulation, and by the evening, NYC could start seeing a mix of snow and rain.

The storm should wind down by later Sunday afternoon.

Possible snow totals

Here's how much snow we could see in our region, according to the GFS model forecast.

Nick Gregory shares possible snow totals for this weekend's storm.

New York

New York City: 4.1"

Islip: 2.2"

White Plains: 5.1"

Poughkeepsie: 4.6"

Monticello: 3.2"

New Jersey

Newark: 4.0"

Trenton: 3.2"

Belmar: 1.7"



Connecticut

Hartford: 4.1"

Bridgeport: 4.6"