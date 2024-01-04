Snow storm NYC 2024: How much will New York, New Jersey, Connecticut see this weekend?

Weather experts are refining forecasts on how much snow we’ll see in the Greater New York City area this weekend as a storm system approaches from the south.

Snow total projections vary depending on how far north and inland you live and range from flurries to six inches in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

So, how much will your region see? Here's a breakdown:

Featured article

How much snow are we getting this weekend?

The heaviest snowfall totals are expected to fall outside city limits. Still, forecast models show New York City picking up 1-3 inches of snow. Other regions included in this projection are areas on Long Island, Connecticut, and parts of Central Jersey, such as Newark.

Parts of North Jersey, as well as Rockland, Weschester, Orange and Putnam counties, could see 3-6 inches of snow. Areas in Connecticut, such as Bridgeport, are also included in this projection.

FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods' snowfall forecast.

As much as 6-10 inches could fall in northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and interior parts of Connecticut. According to the National Weather Service , the higher chance of significant snowfall is across the interior, north and west of New York City.

Areas of South Jersey, as well as the eastern portion of Long Island, could maybe see a coating to an inch of snow. The region will mostly see rain. Coastal flooding could be a concern too from later Saturday into Sunday.

Featured article

Questions still remain over where the rain/snow line will end up.

When will it snow in NYC?

Friday morning: Temperatures will dip as low as the 20s in New York City. At this time, the storm is forecast to develop Friday along the Gulf Coast.

Saturday: The area will see heavy cloud accumulation. By the evening, the storm is predicted to push off the East Coast near the Carolinas and continue to head northward. New York City could start seeing a mix of snow and rain.

Sunday: The storm is predicted to push off the East Coast near the Carolinas and continue to head northward.

In the Northeast, the cold air and moisture will collide, spreading snow and messy travel from Ohio to the Delmarva Peninsula to New England. (FOX Weather)

Heavy snow and gusty winds will linger Sunday morning in parts of New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The storm will gradually wind down Sunday afternoon.

"We were telling you at the end of 2023 that as we entered January, we were expecting the storm track to be more favorable for the East Coast, but also the cold air to be present," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Well, there you go. Verified forecast. We’re in for a nor’easter this weekend, and this is going to all happen very quickly."

Where will the snow be the heaviest?

The FOX Forecast Center expects the snowfall to be heaviest in the higher elevations and communities west of Interstate 95.

By the time the storm system moves away from the U.S., many locations will have received upwards of 4 inches of snow, with some locales picking up between 4 and 12 inches of new snow.

Expected snowfall (FOX Weather)

Wintry precipitation is expected to fall in all major cities in the Northeast. But due to the Atlantic Ocean's modification of the airmass, the heaviest snowfall totals are expected to fall outside city limits.

Hillary Andrews, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.