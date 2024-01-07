Snow totals for NYC-area following winter storm
NEW YORK - How much snow fell during the weekend's winter storm?
New York City, unfortunately, did not see 1 inch of snow in one calendar day, so its snowless streak continues. Northern New Jersey, suburban New York counties and parts of Connecticut saw much more accumulation, upwards of 10 inches in the interior!
And we could still see even more snow!
Here's our first look from the National Weather Service at how much snow fell in counties and towns across the region. Note that these numbers could change.
NY snow totals
Nassau County
Manhasset Hills 0.5 in 0736 PM 01/06 COCORAHS
Plainview 0.3 in 0847 PM 01/06 Public
New York (Manhattan) County
Central Park 0.2 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Orange County
2 SE Port Jervis 13.1 in 0630 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
3 NNE Unionville 12.4 in 1253 AM 01/07 Public
Middletown 11.8 in 1215 AM 01/07 Fire Dept/Rescue
Montgomery 11.0 in 1130 PM 01/06 Public
3 SSW Pine Bush 9.5 in 1201 AM 01/07 Public
Salisbury Mills 9.2 in 0500 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Newburgh 9.0 in 1125 PM 01/06 Public
2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.0 in 1205 AM 01/07 Public
1 WNW Monroe 8.0 in 1230 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
2 E Highland Mills 7.5 in 1212 AM 01/07 Public
Warwick 7.0 in 1030 PM 01/06 Public
Chester 5.5 in 1015 PM 01/06 COCORAHS
Highland Mills 4.8 in 1026 PM 01/06 Public
Firthcliffe 2.9 in 0954 PM 01/06 Public
West Point 2.5 in 0940 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Putnam County
Cold Spring 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Cold Spring 6.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 Cocorahs
Queens County
NYC/La Guardia 0.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Little Neck 0.3 SE 0.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
NYC/JFK 0.1 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Howard Beach T in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Richmond County
Westerleigh 0.2 in 0545 PM 01/06 Public
Rockland County
Stony Point 4.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Blauvelt 3.5 in 0922 PM 01/06 Public
New City 3.0 in 1135 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
2 W Buchanan 3.0 in 0720 AM 01/07 Public
Suffolk County
Commack 1.3 SW 0.4 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Commack 0.3 in 0800 PM 01/06 Public
Ridge T in 1159 PM 01/06 COCORAHS
Upton T in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Islip Airport T in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Orient Point T in 0700 AM 01/07 COOP
Westchester County
Shrub Oak 4.0 in 0600 AM 01/07 COOP
2 WNW Jefferson Valley 4.0 in 0600 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer
Hartsdale 3.5 in 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Croton-on-Hudson 2.9 in 0945 PM 01/06 Public
White Plains 2.8 in 1037 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Ossining 2.5 in 0845 PM 01/06 Public
The Centennial AME Zion Church is pictured covered by snow in Closter, New Jersey on January 6, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) ( )
NJ snow totals
Bergen County
1 N Franklin Lakes 5.7 in 1030 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Franklin Lakes 4.0 in 0815 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Glen Rock 4.0 in 0934 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Ridgewood 3.7 in 1123 PM 01/06 Public
Fair Lawn 3.4 in 1000 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Westwood 2.8 in 0830 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
River Vale 2.8 in 0900 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Bergenfield 1.0 in 0725 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
East Rutherford 0.5 in 0800 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Essex County
North Caldwell 4.4 in 0535 AM 01/07 Public
Livingston 3.6 in 1000 PM 01/06 Public
West Orange 3.5 in 1130 PM 01/06 Public
Hudson County
Harrison 1.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COOP
...Passaic County...
Totowa 5.0 in 0150 AM 01/07 Public
Wayne 3.8 in 0730 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Union County
Plainfield 2.2 in 0820 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
New Providence 1.7 in 0815 PM 01/06 Public
Linden 0.7 in 0630 PM 01/06 Public
Newark Airport 0.4 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
CT snow totals
Fairfield County
4 SSE Sherman 6.0 in 0701 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Greenwich 4.5 in 1200 AM 01/07 Public
Redding 4.0 in 1209 AM 01/07 Public
Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 3.9 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Stamford 3.5 in 1022 PM 01/06 Public
2 S New Canaan 3.0 in 0850 PM 01/06 Public
1 SE Wilton 3.0 in 1016 PM 01/06 Public
1 NNW Rowayton 3.0 in 1138 PM 01/06 COCORAHS
Bridgeport Airport 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs
Norwalk 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Norwalk 2.8 in 1100 PM 01/06 Public
Bethel 2.5 in 0620 AM 01/07 Emergency Mngr
3 E Easton 2.4 in 1140 PM 01/06 Public
3 WSW Shelton 2.1 in 0710 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Stratford 2.0 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Newtown 5.3 S 1.9 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Stratford 1.8 in 1028 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Ridgefield 1.8 in 0630 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Newtown 1.3 in 1045 PM 01/06 Public
Trumbull 2.6 SSE 1.3 in 0730 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Middlesex County
Durham 3.2 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Middlefield 1.4 W 2.5 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Moodus 0.7 SSW 1.7 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Westbrook 0.8 in 0742 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Westbrook 0.5 in 0942 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
New Haven County
1 E North Haven 3.0 in 1215 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Naugatuck 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Guilford 2.5 in 0645 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer
Seymour 1.2 WSW 2.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Wallingford 2.0 in 1200 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter
Milford 1.2 in 0910 PM 01/06 Public
Madison 0.7 in 0700 AM 01/07 Public
Meriden 0.5 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
East Haven 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
New London County
Norwich 2.7 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Norwich 2.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COOP
Waterford 0.8 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Preston 0.7 in 0730 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Niantic 0.5 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Uncasville 0.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS
Niantic 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter
Old Lyme 0.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS