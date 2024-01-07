Snow totals for NYC-area following winter storm

How much snow fell during the weekend's winter storm?

New York City, unfortunately, did not see 1 inch of snow in one calendar day, so its snowless streak continues. Northern New Jersey, suburban New York counties and parts of Connecticut saw much more accumulation, upwards of 10 inches in the interior!

Jump to:

Watch live winter storm updates from FOX Weather in the media player above, and click here for live radar.

And we could still see even more snow!

Here's our first look from the National Weather Service at how much snow fell in counties and towns across the region. Note that these numbers could change.

SEE ALSO: School closing and delay alerts

Nassau County

Manhasset Hills 0.5 in 0736 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Plainview 0.3 in 0847 PM 01/06 Public

New York (Manhattan) County

Central Park 0.2 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Orange County

2 SE Port Jervis 13.1 in 0630 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

3 NNE Unionville 12.4 in 1253 AM 01/07 Public

Middletown 11.8 in 1215 AM 01/07 Fire Dept/Rescue

Montgomery 11.0 in 1130 PM 01/06 Public

3 SSW Pine Bush 9.5 in 1201 AM 01/07 Public

Salisbury Mills 9.2 in 0500 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Newburgh 9.0 in 1125 PM 01/06 Public

2 SSW Stewart Airport 9.0 in 1205 AM 01/07 Public

1 WNW Monroe 8.0 in 1230 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

2 E Highland Mills 7.5 in 1212 AM 01/07 Public

Warwick 7.0 in 1030 PM 01/06 Public

Chester 5.5 in 1015 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Highland Mills 4.8 in 1026 PM 01/06 Public

Firthcliffe 2.9 in 0954 PM 01/06 Public

West Point 2.5 in 0940 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Putnam County

Cold Spring 6.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Nelsonville 0.3 S 6.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Cold Spring 6.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 Cocorahs

Queens County

NYC/La Guardia 0.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Little Neck 0.3 SE 0.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

NYC/JFK 0.1 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Howard Beach T in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Richmond County

Westerleigh 0.2 in 0545 PM 01/06 Public

Rockland County

Stony Point 4.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Blauvelt 3.5 in 0922 PM 01/06 Public

New City 3.0 in 1135 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

2 W Buchanan 3.0 in 0720 AM 01/07 Public

Suffolk County

Commack 1.3 SW 0.4 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Commack 0.3 in 0800 PM 01/06 Public

Ridge T in 1159 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Upton T in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Islip Airport T in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Orient Point T in 0700 AM 01/07 COOP

Westchester County

Shrub Oak 4.0 in 0600 AM 01/07 COOP

2 WNW Jefferson Valley 4.0 in 0600 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer

Hartsdale 3.5 in 1040 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Croton-on-Hudson 2.9 in 0945 PM 01/06 Public

White Plains 2.8 in 1037 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ossining 2.5 in 0845 PM 01/06 Public

The Centennial AME Zion Church is pictured covered by snow in Closter, New Jersey on January 6, 2024. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

Bergen County

1 N Franklin Lakes 5.7 in 1030 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Franklin Lakes 4.0 in 0815 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Glen Rock 4.0 in 0934 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ridgewood 3.7 in 1123 PM 01/06 Public

Fair Lawn 3.4 in 1000 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Westwood 2.8 in 0830 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

River Vale 2.8 in 0900 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Bergenfield 1.0 in 0725 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

East Rutherford 0.5 in 0800 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Essex County

North Caldwell 4.4 in 0535 AM 01/07 Public

Livingston 3.6 in 1000 PM 01/06 Public

West Orange 3.5 in 1130 PM 01/06 Public

Hudson County

Harrison 1.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COOP

...Passaic County...

Totowa 5.0 in 0150 AM 01/07 Public

Wayne 3.8 in 0730 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Union County

Plainfield 2.2 in 0820 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

New Providence 1.7 in 0815 PM 01/06 Public

Linden 0.7 in 0630 PM 01/06 Public

Newark Airport 0.4 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs



Fairfield County

4 SSE Sherman 6.0 in 0701 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Greenwich 4.5 in 1200 AM 01/07 Public

Redding 4.0 in 1209 AM 01/07 Public

Ridgefield 2.4 NNE 3.9 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Stamford 3.5 in 1022 PM 01/06 Public

2 S New Canaan 3.0 in 0850 PM 01/06 Public

1 SE Wilton 3.0 in 1016 PM 01/06 Public

1 NNW Rowayton 3.0 in 1138 PM 01/06 COCORAHS

Bridgeport Airport 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 Official NWS Obs

Norwalk 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Norwalk 2.8 in 1100 PM 01/06 Public

Bethel 2.5 in 0620 AM 01/07 Emergency Mngr

3 E Easton 2.4 in 1140 PM 01/06 Public

3 WSW Shelton 2.1 in 0710 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Stratford 2.0 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Newtown 5.3 S 1.9 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Stratford 1.8 in 1028 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Ridgefield 1.8 in 0630 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Newtown 1.3 in 1045 PM 01/06 Public

Trumbull 2.6 SSE 1.3 in 0730 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Middlesex County

Durham 3.2 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Middlefield 1.4 W 2.5 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Moodus 0.7 SSW 1.7 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Westbrook 0.8 in 0742 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Westbrook 0.5 in 0942 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

New Haven County

1 E North Haven 3.0 in 1215 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Naugatuck 3.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Guilford 2.5 in 0645 AM 01/07 CO-OP Observer

Seymour 1.2 WSW 2.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Wallingford 2.0 in 1200 AM 01/07 Trained Spotter

Milford 1.2 in 0910 PM 01/06 Public

Madison 0.7 in 0700 AM 01/07 Public

Meriden 0.5 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

East Haven 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

New London County

Norwich 2.7 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Norwich 2.0 in 0700 AM 01/07 COOP

Waterford 0.8 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Preston 0.7 in 0730 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Niantic 0.5 in 0600 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Uncasville 0.5 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS

Niantic 0.3 in 0915 PM 01/06 Trained Spotter

Old Lyme 0.3 in 0700 AM 01/07 COCORAHS