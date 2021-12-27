Where are the new COVID testing sites in New York City?

More COVID testing sites opened across New York City on Monday in response to the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.

Seven city-run sites and two state-run sites are offering testing throughout the five boroughs.

QUEENS

Culture Lab - Long Island City- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New York State Testing Sites

Beach Channel Education Campus - Far Rockaway- 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

*Both locations offer free PCR tests.

BRONX

Saint Mary's Rec Center

BROOKLYN

Canarsie High School

McCarren Rec Center

MANHATTAN

Marta Valle Secondary School

STATEN ISLAND

Port Richmond High School

STATE-RUN SITES

Times-Square-42nd Street Subway Station - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grand Central Terminal - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more COVID testing site locations, visit the New York State DOH website or the NYC DOHMH website.

