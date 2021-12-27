Where are the new COVID testing sites in New York City?
NEW YORK - More COVID testing sites opened across New York City on Monday in response to the dramatic surge in coronavirus cases.
Seven city-run sites and two state-run sites are offering testing throughout the five boroughs.
QUEENS
Culture Lab - Long Island City- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New York State Testing Sites
Beach Channel Education Campus - Far Rockaway- 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
*Both locations offer free PCR tests.
BRONX
Saint Mary's Rec Center
BROOKLYN
Canarsie High School
McCarren Rec Center
MANHATTAN
Marta Valle Secondary School
STATEN ISLAND
Port Richmond High School
STATE-RUN SITES
Times-Square-42nd Street Subway Station - 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Grand Central Terminal - 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more COVID testing site locations, visit the New York State DOH website or the NYC DOHMH website.
