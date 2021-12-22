What are some symptoms of the new omicron variant of COVID-19?

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is driving a massive surge in cases of COVID-19 across the United States. But how can you tell if you have it?

According to the World Health Organization, it is too early to conclude if omicron is more or less severe than other variants of COVID-19. Data released by the COVID Symptoms Study, run by health science company Zoe and King's College London says that the most commonly reported symptoms appear to be:

Fatigue or tiredness

Congestion and a runny nose

Sore throat

Fever

Sneezing

According to a study from South Africa, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, people infected with omicron have reduced risks of hospitalization and severe disease, but another study from the Imperial College London says that there is "no evidence" of omicron have different severity from the delta variant.

COVID-19 omicron incubation period

According to studies cited by The Atlantic, omicron's incubation period could be as little as there days, as opposed to the ordinary five or six days for the original form of COVID-19.

Health officials say that the unvaccinated remain the most at-risk from omicron and that the best protection against the virus, slow transmission and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging remains to get vaccinated and wearing a mask in any public indoor settings.

What if you are infected?

The short answer? Stay home and avoid others. Tell the people you've been in close contact with that you tested positive. And if you have trouble breathing or develop other serious symptoms, see a doctor immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends that people who test positive stay home or isolate for 10 days. If you live with other people, that means staying in a separate room and using a separate bathroom, if possible. You should also wear a mask if you come into contact with others.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced that it will be setting up more COVID-19 testing sites around the country by the end of this week.

