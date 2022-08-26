What's going on in NYC area this weekend? Aug. 26-28

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend in the New York City area?

Here are some ideas.

Harry Styles at the Garden

New York is still Harry's House (Harry Styles that is). The British superstar continuing his 15-night sold-out run this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Charlie Parker Jazz Festival

The 30th annual Charlie Parker Jazz Festival has shows on Friday and Saturday in Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem and on Sunday in Tompkins Square Park in the East Village.

Celeste Barber

Celeste Barber — the Australian queen of comedy — is bringing laughs to the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Saturday night.

Jets-Giants Preseason Game

Check out the boys of fall (in summer) for a preseason matchup between the Jets and the Giants at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Arthur Ashe Kids Day

Arthur Ashe Kids Day is back at the USTA Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, on Saturday.

The free festivities for families kick off at 9:30 a.m. The first 1,000 kids get a free tennis racket.

Nicky Youre and Em Biehold will perform. Plus the guys from Dude Perfect will bring their epic antics to Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny performs at Yankee Stadium on Saturday and Sunday. Part of Sunday's concert will be broadcast during the MTV Video Music Awards.

(At Sunday night's awards show, Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar lead the pack with seven nominations each. Nicki Minaj is set to receive the 2022 Video Vanguard Award.)