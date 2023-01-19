Victim identified after tractor-trailer plummets onto NY highway

The driver of a tractor-trailer killed when the vehicle he was driving went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning has been identified.

Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was killed in the crash yesterday around 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A, the Westchester Ave./I-694 Exit in Harrison, according to state police.

A motorist, identified as Aris Guerrero, 37, of West Hempstead, New York, was taken to the hospital with injuries, state police said.

State police say a preliminary investigation determined the tractor-trailer was on the Exit 9A ramp when the driver lost control and flipped over the guide rail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes. The trailer landed upside down on the road and a van ran into the debris.

All westbound lanes of I-287 were closed at Exit 9. Traffic diversions were in place.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact Investigator Hettinger at (914) 769-2600.