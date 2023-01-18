Tractor trailer plummets onto NY highway

A tractor-trailer went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning.

It happened about 10:20 a.m. at Exit 9A, the Westchester Ave./I-694 Exit in Harrison.

The state police say that a preliminary investigation determined that a tractor-trailer was on the Exit 9A ramp when the driver lost control and flipped over the guide rail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes. The trailer landed upside down on the road and a van ran into the debris.

A tractor trailer went off an overpass on the Cross Westchester Expressway (I-287) on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer died and a person who was in the van on I-287 was taken to the hospital. Their condition was not known on Wednesday afternoon.

All westbound lanes of I-287 were closed at Exit 9, and the left lane is closed eastbound, so police could investigate. Traffic diversions were in place.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact Investigator Hettinger at (914) 769-2600.