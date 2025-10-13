Expand / Collapse search

Nor'easter power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT

By
Published  October 13, 2025 6:58am EDT
New York City
FOX 5 NY
Nor'easter update on Long Island

FOX 5 NY's Briella Tomassetti has the latest on the nor'easter from Freeport, Long Island.

    • Thousands of people across the Tri-State area were without power on Monday morning.
    • Heavy rain, as well as strong wind gusts, were expected to continue throughout the day.
    • Meanwhile, New York City area airports saw delays and cancelations.

NEW YORK CITY - Thousands of people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power on Monday after a weekend nor'easter slammed the Tri-State area with heavy rain, strong winds and some coastal flooding.

On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for eight southern counties. As a result, New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade was canceled. 

NY power outages

  • As of Monday 7 a.m., over 7,700 customers were without power. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

  • As of Monday 7 a.m., over 12,000 customers were without power. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

  • As of Monday 7 a.m., over 10,000 customers were without power. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?

LaGuardia Airport delays

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

Newark Airport delays

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

JFK Airport delays

  • For more information from FlightAware, click HERE.

What to do before and during an outage

High winds can commonly lead to power outages.

The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage. During an outage, here is what you can do:

  • Stay clear of downed power lines
  • Turn off all appliances
  • Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
  • Do not use generators indoors

NJ Transit train schedule

Click HERE for more information.

    • This article uses reporting from the National Weather Service, FlightAware and PowerOutage.us.
