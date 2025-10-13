Nor'easter power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT

The Brief Thousands of people across the Tri-State area were without power on Monday morning. Heavy rain, as well as strong wind gusts, were expected to continue throughout the day. Meanwhile, New York City area airports saw delays and cancelations.



Thousands of people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power on Monday after a weekend nor'easter slammed the Tri-State area with heavy rain, strong winds and some coastal flooding.

Power outages in my area

On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for eight southern counties. As a result, New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade was canceled.

NY power outages

As of Monday 7 a.m., over 7,700 customers were without power. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

As of Monday 7 a.m., over 12,000 customers were without power. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

As of Monday 7 a.m., over 10,000 customers were without power. Click HERE for the latest numbers.

Are there delays, cancelations at NYC area airports?

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport delays

Newark Airport delays

JFK Airport delays

What to do before and during an outage

What you can do:

High winds can commonly lead to power outages.

The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage. During an outage, here is what you can do:

Stay clear of downed power lines

Turn off all appliances

Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage

Do not use generators indoors

NJ Transit train schedule

