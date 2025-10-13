Nor'easter power outage tracker: Live maps, airport updates for NY, NJ, CT
NEW YORK CITY - Thousands of people across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were without power on Monday after a weekend nor'easter slammed the Tri-State area with heavy rain, strong winds and some coastal flooding.
On Sunday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for eight southern counties. As a result, New York City's annual Columbus Day Parade was canceled.
As of Monday 7 a.m., over 7,700 customers were without power.
As of Monday 7 a.m., over 12,000 customers were without power.
As of Monday 7 a.m., over 10,000 customers were without power.
High winds can commonly lead to power outages.
The National Weather Service suggests gathering your supplies, charging your cell phone, and turning your refrigerator/ freezers to a colder setting before an outage. During an outage, here is what you can do:
- Stay clear of downed power lines
- Turn off all appliances
- Keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to prevent food spoilage
- Do not use generators indoors
