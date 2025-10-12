Gov. Hochul declares State of Emergency in New York amid Nor'easter

The Brief New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for eight southern New York counties on Sunday in response to an ongoing Nor'easter. The State of Emergency applies to the Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk and Westchester counties. In total, New Yorkers can expect 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall downstate, as well as extremely strong winds.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for eight southern New York counties on Sunday as a Nor'easter began to make its way to New York.

The State of Emergency applies to the Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Queens, Richmond, Suffolk and Westchester counties. It also extends to counties contiguous with these, according to a press release from the governor's office.

In addition to the State of Emergency, a coastal flood warning and a wind advisory have been issued for Long Island, New York City and Southern Westchester counties through 8 p.m. on Monday. A high wind warning is currently in effect for Eastern Suffolk County, as well.

1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall, extremely strong winds

What we know:

The storm is expected to move up the mid-Atlantic coast toward southern New England, possibly causing moderate to major coastal flooding along the South Shore of Long Island and Jamaica Bay. In total, New Yorkers can expect 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall downstate, as well as extremely strong winds.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels has also implemented a ban on empty tractor trailers and tandem (piggyback, dual, triple, etc.) trucks on its seven bridges. This ban is expected to stay in place through 6 p.m. on Monday, the press release states.

In addition to working with county and city partners to prepare for the effects of the storm, Hochul also announced that utilities have added more than 1,600 workers throughout the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions, bringing the total number statewide to roughly 7,100 workers. They'll be tasked with responding to the storm.

"As the Nor’easter continues making its way through New York, I’m declaring a State of Emergency across boroughs and counties most impacted by the storm," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "The safety of New Yorkers is my top priority, and I continue to urge extreme caution until the storm has passed through the state."

What you can do:

New Yorkers should monitor their local forecasts for updates on the storm, Hochul added in a press release. They are also encouraged to ensure that emergency alerts are enabled on their smartphones. To sign up, they can text their county or borough name to 333111.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, click here.